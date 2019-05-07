North Carolina House Bill 393, if passed into law, would make it illegal to put something in another person’s drink (tampering) in order to drug them. Thought this was already illegal? So did a lot of people, especially people who were victims of this terrible crime. Unfortunately the only law currently on the books is a punishment for tampering with candy (as in Halloween). The new law, if adopted, would have a different class felony assigned based on the result of the drug used and any lasting effects.

Right now there are products on the market can detect if a date rape drug has been added to a drink. Undercovercolors.com provides a pocket size item that can detect these drugs within 30 seconds and is so discrete it’s hard to tell a test is being done. Popular with college students, a nail polish has been designed to change color if a foreign liquid is detected in the drink. Drink coasters are also available that that do the same thing. We live in a scary world but taking an extra 30 seconds to make sure you and your friends are safe is certainly worth it!

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill into law allowing teachers to be armed on school grounds. Now don’t get in a huff, this isn’t the wild west and people aren’t going to be wearing 6 shooters on their hip while teaching algebra. This law would allow teachers, if they wanted, to take extensive training and to be eligible to have a firearm on school grounds in the case of an emergency. Of course the firearm would have to be secured — biometric safes would be perfect for this since only the designated person’s finger print would open it.

The Florida law would also create new regulations for assessing student’s mental health and new tools for “threat assessment” to keep track of students who may pose a threat to themselves or others.

Did you know that currently nine states have laws that allow school employees to be exempt from the ban on firearms on K-12 school grounds? This is nothing new.

Looking for gift ideas for Mother’s day (and soon following Father’s Day?). How about a nice set of electronic hearing protection? Unlike the old standard that just blocks some sounds, these battery operated head phones only block out LOUD noises (chain saw, gun fire, nail guns) while allowing the person to still hear regular sounds like voices. A great idea for the safety minded at a cost under $50.

With Mother’s Day right around the immediate corner, remember that she deserves as many wonderful gifts that you can afford to give her (A rose gold Kimber Micro 9 is a great idea) but the most valuable gift of course, is your time. Don’t live nearby? Don’t send mom a text or email for mother’s day, pick up the phone and talk to her.

Remember knowledge is power, moms are extra special, and don’t jump to conclusions about laws until you read them.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.