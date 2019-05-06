SURF CITY -- The Town of Surf City's Beautification Commitee will be leading a street sweep on May 11 before the spring/summer visitors arrive.

Anyone interested in helping should meet at Soundside Park.

Groups will be organized and supplies will be handed out at 9 a.m. at Soundside Park. Bring gloves, pickers, and safety vest if you have one or wear bright colored clothing.

A presweep meeting will start at 9:15 a.m., plan to get there early to get your group assignment and trash bags.

For more information, contact Chad Merritt at 910-328-4887.

