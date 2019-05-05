Janie was 14 years old the first time John sexually assaulted her.

Thanks to time and mercy, many of the details of the next two years are fuzzy. But not this one. This one remains crystal clear.

It was her birthday.

“The mind is an amazing thing. If you want to block something out, it’s gone,” said Janie, which is not her real name since she asked that her identity not be revealed. “And sometimes things you wish you could block never go away.”

John, whose identity is also being withheld to protect the victim, wedged his way into Janie’s family, then drove a wedge between them. He kept her compliant, at first, with gifts and compliments. He told her that he knew her best and knew what was best for her, and how disappointed her parents would be in her if she told them what she had done.

In the end, when his game began to unravel, he used fear. He pulled a gun on her. He threatened her siblings.

“He said if I mentioned his name, he had people who had done things for him and he would have them take (her younger siblings), tie them in a chair and peel off their faces as they sat there,” Janie said.

As bad as it is, Janie’s story isn’t unusual. Child sexual assault is a national problem, a South Carolina problem and a Spartanburg County problem.

In three of the past five years, including 2018 when it tied with Greenville County, Spartanburg County has ranked first in the state in the number of founded cases of child sexual abuse investigated by the state Department of Social Services. DSS determines a case to be founded when the evidence supports an allegation. Spartanburg County also was No. 1 in 2016 and 2014, and was second in 2015. It was fifth in 2017.

The county was No. 2 in South Carolina the past three years in the number of children at substantial risk of sexual abuse, according to DSS. It was No. 1 in 2015 and No. 3 in 2014.

Children were the victims in 197 of the 274 sexual abuse complaints investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. That’s up from 133 of the 192 complaints it investigated in 2017.

The Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides services to children who have been sexually and physically abused, has had a record number of referrals for five years running. Of the 795 children referred to the center in 2018, 521 were for sexual abuse. That’s up from 735 referrals in 2017, which saw a 12 percent increase over 2016.

“Child sexual abuse is an epidemic in this community. It is in every ZIP code, it is in every type of neighborhood, it is in every racial group, every ethnic group,” said Suzy Cole, the former executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center. “The best thing we can do to protect kids and stop abuse is for this community to talk openly about it. It is for people in the church and in the neighborhood and in the school, and in every place where kids are, to open their eyes and take a stand.”

A NEW FRIEND

Janie has never been a stranger to hard work. She was a straight-A student and never got in trouble at school — well, there was the one time she got detention when she was writing in cursive and didn’t finish her sentence quickly enough.

Money wasn’t something her family had a lot of. She helped her parents buy and sell items at auctions and flea markets to supplement their income.

When she was 13, a new guy showed up at an auction one weekend. John, then 65, was nice and helpful, and Janie’s mom took an instant liking to him. Her dad, however, wasn’t quite convinced.

But Janie and her family quickly developed a working relationship with John, and it just as quickly became a friendship. Janie’s family, John and some other friends took an end-of-summer vacation to Myrtle Beach.

“Everybody was just hanging out, grabbing dinner together, playing mini-golf,” Janie said. “By this time he was a family friend, and there was never anything crazy.”

Janie’s parents were heading for home, but John convinced them to allow Janie and one of her siblings to spend one more night with him before beginning the back-to-school grind. Janie and her sibling slept in one bedroom of the suite, while John slept in another. The rooms were separated by a kitchen/dining room and a living room.

Although the room contained two beds, Janie and her sibling slept in the same one. At some point during the night Janie awoke and had the feeling she was being watched. She turned and saw John sitting on the empty bed.

“He said, ‘I’ve just been thinking, but we’ll talk about it later, maybe on your birthday. Thirteen is an unlucky number. We’ll wait until you’re 14 to have this conversation.’”

Janie didn’t tell her parents about John’s early morning visit. She thought it was weird, but said it didn’t seem alarming to her.

When they returned from the trip, it was business as usual. School was back in session and there were flea markets and auctions to attend.

On Janie’s 14th birthday, John asked her parents if she and a sibling could help him with an auction he was working. They could spend the night at his place, and he’d bring them home the next morning.

“My father was not OK with it,” Janie said. “But my mom felt sorry for him and took up for him. He caused my mom and dad a lot of relationship issues.”

Eventually Janie’s father relented. After working at the auction all day, they arrived at John’s house. It was their first time there, and John gave them a quick tour.

Janie’s sibling got a small bedroom. The sibling liked to have a radio playing during the night, and John was happy to oblige.

Janie got the largest bedroom all to herself. John retreated to his bedroom down the hall.

At some point during the night, Janie was awakened by the sound of her bedroom door opening and closing. John stood there in the dark, dressed only in his underwear.

He wished her happy birthday and locked the door behind him.

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

You see them every day, except you don’t see them. That’s the way they want it. They’re good at hiding in plain sight.

But make no mistake about it, an army of sexually abused children marches through life every day, afraid someone will learn their secret and afraid no one ever will.

“I’ve been doing this for so many years and I’m still amazed that this is really happening to children and they have to move through it,” said Nancy Henderson, a child abuse pediatrician and the medical director of the Division of Child Abuse Pediatrics Prisma Health Care-Upstate.

“On every level it doesn’t make any sense, and yet it still exists. I think it’s really important for us all to be educated that it happens, and it happens a lot.”

The abusers, like the victims, are adept at hiding. They wear clever disguises — coach, minister, teacher, volunteer, neighbor. Parent.

They gain the trust of their victims as well as those in the victims’ orbit.

“I can’t tell you how many times the community supports the sexual predator over the child,” Cole said. “Sexual predators are very savvy at grooming not only children to take advantage of, but of grooming whole communities. If you’re a sexual predator and you want access to kids, then you’re going to go where kids are. That means churches, schools and after-school programs.”

Cole, who left the Children's Advocacy Center at the end of January to start a law firm, isn’t surprised by the numbers. She saw them climb every year for the past five-and-a-half years. Last year the center averaged more than two referrals a day, every day.

“So we’re going up, up, up,” Cole said. “You may look at that trend and think, well, there must be more abuse in our community. People who know a lot more than me who do research will tell you they don’t think that’s the case. They think we have better reporting.”

Reporting has improved because of intense training and because of changes to the law. But Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated child sex abuse cases beginning in the early 1990s and supervised the office’s special victims unit for seven years, said he believes more children are being abused.

“Times have changed and the subject isn’t as taboo as it once was,” Bobo said. “But I’m sure there are far more out there than have been reported. My suspicion is it’s a little of both.”

THE MORNING AFTER

John was up early the next morning, preparing breakfast. Janie didn’t know what to think or say, if anything. Finally, John approached her.

“He said last night was great, but your parents would be extremely upset if they found out what happened,” Janie said. “He said you’re supposed to wait until you’re married, and you know that. So I was being made to feel like I had done wrong.”

Janie didn’t want to get in trouble, and she didn’t want to disappoint her parents. John promised to keep “her secret.”

When they returned, they acted like nothing had happened. But John found more reasons to need Janie’s help, and it happened again. And again. And again.

Each time, another part of the old Janie slipped away.

“Slowly but surely, I was isolated from my family and friends,” she said. “Slowly but surely, he turned into the only one that knows the real me now. And I can’t ever tell anyone.”

She tried to talk to friends at school, but they were too immature to understand.

“We weren’t on the same page anymore,” Janie said. “We were all 14 and kids, except for me.”

John began to poison Janie’s bond with her family. He knew her best. She should listen to him. Her parents were stupid, and people were going to think she was stupid.

“It was such an extreme brainwashing,” Janie said. “I went from being close to my family, to hating to go home to family. All we did was argue. They didn’t know who I was anymore.”

The beginning of the end came quickly. One evening Janie and John were sitting in a park and he tried to kiss her. Someone saw and called the police. The officers took their information and called Janie’s parents. They were furious and decided she was through spending time with John.

The next weekend Janie was working a flea market with her parents. She took a break and bumped into John.

“He told me that I had to get out of there,” she said. “He said I was never going to be anything, I was never going to go anywhere if I stayed, that I’d be a bum just like they are. I thought, ‘What if he’s right?’ He convinced me to run away.”

That night she packed a bag and walked out the front door. John was waiting for her in a van. He told her to get in back and go to sleep, then drove off into the darkness.

COMING HOME

Janie awoke the next morning in unfamiliar surroundings. John had driven to Florida and was going to stash her in a hotel until everyone cooled down. He gave her money for food and drove back to South Carolina.

An Amber Alert was issued for Janie, and her frantic parents searched everywhere for her. John told her parents that she had taken off with a friend who lived in Anderson, even though she didn’t know anyone in Anderson.

After several days, John called Janie’s father. He said he knew where Janie was, but she didn’t want her family to know. He had a plan to bring her home.

“He said let me talk some sense into her and get her to come home,” Janie said. “He said if she does, she’s not going to want to stay with you, so just let her stay with me.”

Janie’s dad went along with it so he would know she was safe.

On the ride home, John told Janie that her parents didn’t want to see her again and they were going to let her live with him. As they got closer to town, he told her he was going to drop her at a Wal-Mart and she was going to call the police and turn herself in. He gave her a name and address in Anderson, and told her to tell officers she had been staying there.

When Janie asked John what was going to happen with him, his demeanor turned dark. He told her if she mentioned his name, her siblings would pay the price.

“There were so many moments in this timeframe, so many opportunities for me to not even be here anymore,” Janie said. “You couldn’t pay me enough, you couldn’t threaten my life enough, to make me say anything about this man.”

John dropped her off, and Janie called the police as instructed. They handcuffed her, patted her down and took her away.

“Three of them pulled up. It was weird. It was embarrassing," she said. "I was trying to be pleasant, because I’m not the bad guy.”

NO EASY ANSWERS

The causes of child sexual abuse are many: Mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse, a history of being sexually abused, to name just a few.

The effects often mirror the causes. Victims also face a shorter life expectancy.

Without treatment, it can become a vicious cycle. And it doesn’t take years for the effects to show.

“There’s a lot of sexual acting out between kids where there is a clear sign that the aggressor has been molested by an adult,” Cole said. “Four-year-olds are not supposed to know about giving oral sex. When a 4-year-old boy is giving oral sex to a 3-year-old girl, that’s a clear sign of a problem.”

One of the first steps in a child sexual assault case is a physical exam. That’s where Nancy Henderson comes in.

Henderson has been practicing for more than 20 years and has been a child abuse pediatrician since 2009. It’s a relatively new area of specialization, first recognized in 2006. There are nine child abuse pediatricians in South Carolina and about 300 nationwide, Henderson said.

In the vast majority of cases, physical exams do not reveal any signs of abuse. That can happen for a variety of reasons, Henderson said.

“A lot of times when a child discloses about the abuse, it didn’t just happen,” she said. “There can be a delay of weeks, months or years before they realize that it’s safe to tell, or they didn’t initially realize that what happened to them was wrong. That delay can allow the body to heal.

“And a lot of times for young children, the type of abuse often doesn’t leave actual evidence. …A child may be touched, or there’s a lot of pornography being shown, or there’s oral sex. There can be good reasons that even if you saw them right away their exams would be normal.”

Henderson said the physical exam plays a key role in any case, but that it isn’t the “litmus test” that determines whether abuse occurred.

“It’s important for the family and the child to know they have been checked for sexually transmitted infections and they don’t have those things and that their bodies are OK even though they’ve had those things happen to them,” Henderson said. “A lot of times caretakers think, ‘Oh, everything is fine, so that means it didn’t happen.’ So we spend a lot of time trying to help them understand that things are normal and everything is good, and that is good, but also why children have normal exams and why these things still could have happened to them.”

For the therapists at the Children’s Advocacy Center the goal is twofold: Find out what happened and help the child heal.

“These therapists are trained about how to talk to kids in not only a child-friendly way, but also in a developmentally appropriate way.” Cole said. “If you ask children questions with words they don’t understand, you’re not going to get good information. They’re able to get down on a child’s level to ask them questions they understand and to do it in a way that’s legally sound.”

No leading questions. No $10 words. No suggesting an answer in the question.

“Even the most incorrigible child typically tries to give you the answer you’re looking for, so if you suggest an answer in your question a child may agree with you, especially if he is scared to death,” Cole said. “It’s a lot easier to nod your head and agree with an adult than to say no, that isn’t right, it wasn’t him, it was somebody else. So it’s very important how you ask a child questions, and if you ask poor questions and get bad information, where is that case going to go? Probably nowhere.”

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

A NEW BEGINNING

Janie was taken into a courtroom. Her parents were there, and her grandparents.

A judge peppered her with questions. Where were you? Who were you with? Janie wasn’t talking.

“We had a little break and the judge asked me to come up,” Janie said. “(The judge) said, ‘Listen, I don’t know what you’re afraid of, but just say it. We practically already know, just say it and we can get rid of this guy and you’ll never have to see him again.”

After being assured that her family would be safe, Janie did say it. John was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

Janie’s path to recovery began with a referral to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The CAC is the stuff of childhood dreams: Shelves filled with books filled with happily-ever-afters, Crayons and paper galore, toys to occupy tiny hands and big imaginations, stuffed animals for hugging and protecting.

If you want a child to talk about hell, you give them a glimpse of heaven.

“The last thing we want is children being interviewed under the bright lights at the police department,” Cole said. “We want children to be in a child-friendly, sensitive environment where they can hopefully feel safe enough to tell their story. So usually that’s the first step as they come in and sit down with a therapist and share their experiences.”

When she first met her therapist, Wiley Garrett, Janie wasn’t in a sharing mood.

“I was so far gone mentally,” Janie said. “I was just a completely different person.”

Garrett won her over with his “chill” personality and his soft-spoken manner. He laid out a plan for her. Because of the extent of the trauma she had endured, he expected her to be in therapy for one to two years.

She “graduated” in six months.

“The goal is to eventually get you to feel like you’re talking about someone else’s story,” Janie said. “We made so much progress in that six months that we didn’t feel like I needed to continue.”

More than four years after he was arrested, John pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Janie was there to look him in the eye and read a statement.

Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes sentenced John to 10 years, suspended to six months house arrest. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

John was defended by John B. White Jr. Hayes was a partner in White’s firm before being elected to the bench.

For Janie, the sentence wasn’t fair, or nearly enough.

“His sentence was only a few months, and it was house arrest,” she said. “He got to sit and watch TV. The things I’m having to deal with now, because of it, is life sentencing stuff. I’m going to be working on myself forever.”

The work is paying off. Janie, now 27, is in a relationship, something she never thought possible in the aftermath of her ordeal. She and her father are still recovering, she said, and have “made a lot of leaps and bounds.”

She has a successful career in the automotive industry, and she’s on the verge of starting a second career in the arts. She hopes to one day write a book about her experience.

Her new life is complex, but she lives by a simple motto.

“The answer is always no unless you try,” she said. “If you only choose one thing, that’s all you’ll ever do. I want to see how much I can take on, test my limits.”

While Janie’s story of abuse is common, Cole said, her story of recovery isn’t.

For far too many, there is no happily ever after. And there are more and more every day.

“We’ve all heard the saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and I mean that with no political slant,” Cole said. “It also takes a village to protect a child. The community needs to be talking about this problem. We need to be talking to our kids, we need to be arming them with the information that they need to tell if someone is hurting them."