WILMINGTON -- Masonboro.org invites the public to their 10th year anniversary benefit, 6-9 p.m. May 23 at the Bradley Creek Marina, 6338 Oleander Drive. Come out and support clean beaches and environmental stewardship in coastal North Carolina. This outdoor event includes live music by Masonboro Sound band, food, beverages, and an evening of raffle and auction items.

Masonboro.org is committed to protecting public access, promoting responsible use, preserving the tradition and educating New Hanover County youth about Masonboro Island. Over 7,000 New Hanover County fifth graders have participated in our Masonboro.org Island Explorers program.

The organization are currently seeking donations for the silent auction and raffle. For more information, contact Audrey Holloman at audrey@masonboro.org. Participating sponsors and businesses are featured in press releases, social media, and other venues. One hundred percent of the proceeds go towards supporting the Island Explorers program. With continued population growth and increased environmental pressure on our coastal areas, we believe every fifth grade student in New Hanover County should experience first-hand this local treasure.

Event tickets are $10 in advance and available at http://www.masonboro.org/. The day of the event, tickets will be $15.

The 2019 Masonboro.org Benefit Committee are Audrey Holloman, Beth Andrew, Kathy Raines, Allyson Cox, Leslie Donathan, Kim Boyce, Richard Johnson, and Tom Hackler.

