THU., MAY 2:

Mipso & Chatham County Line in Concert: 5 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. show at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, 1941 Amphitheatre Drive, Wilmington. Tickets $25, available at https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1832072. Free for ages 10 and under.

CFCC Student Art Show: Exhibit through May 4 at the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, 200 Hanover St., downtown Wilmington. Free admission. Details: 910-362-7252.

UNCW Senior Art Exhibition: Displayed through May 10 at the Cultural Arts Building. Featuring 25 graduating students with a bachelor's degree in Studio Art presenting their final work in drawing, printmaking, photography, painting, sculpture, interactive, digital works and installation. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Details: 910-962-3031.

FRI., MAY 3

Bluegrass Bash: Third annual. Pre-show party at 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Local Bluegrass artists, local beer, and local food from the food trucks. Tickets $25, $15. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org/ or 910-632-2285.

'Rockstar": Presented by Cape Fear Community College's Acting II Class: 7:30 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St. Acting II students, in their final presentation, select a living or dead rock star and perform as that rock star for one song. This may require difficult choreography, musicianship, and/or — depending on the artist — unusual skills. The audience will judge the best impersonation and — regardless of winner — it is always an entertaining show. Tickets are free, first-come, first served. Rock stars” expected include: Bono, Bon Jovi, JT, Bob Marley, Otis Redding, Poison, and more. Details: https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or 910-362-7999.

