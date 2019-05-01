ASHEBORO — Two Southwestern Randolph High School students have been accepted into the N.C. Baptist All-State Youth Choir and will tour in July.

* Ashlyn Trotter, the daughter of Marty and Tina Trotter, is involved in the chorus program at her school.

* Lydia McRoy, the daughter of Donald and Holly McRoy, plays drums in the school band and was in the spring musical, “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Both have sung with the Youth Worship Team and the Youth Choir at First Baptist Church (FBC), Asheboro.

As a part of the All-State Youth Choir Tour from July 14-21, they will be involved in a week of rehearsals, mission activities and concerts (two or three a day). The FBC, Asheboro, worship ministry will provide them with a scholarship because of this special honor.