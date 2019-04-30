WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH -- The US Coast Guard Auxiliary, in conjunction with Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation, will be holding a boating safety class on May 11. The class will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wrightsville Beach Recreation Center, 1 Bob Sawyer Drive.

Anyone born after Jan 1, 1988, must have a boating safety completion certificate in order to legally operate a motor vessel of greater than 10 hp. This is a great opportunity to get your operators certificate before the summer begins. Licensed captains and qualified instructors will teach this course This is an extensive course that provides instruction on rules of the road, aids to navigation, safety procedures, and other topics.

The cost of the class is $35, but bring a friend, spouse, or significant other and take the class for $25 each. Payment will be collected the morning of class so.

To register, contact Paul Best at 910-232-6522 or email captpaulbest@gmail.com.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.