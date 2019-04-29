Brigade Boys & Girls Club is hosting the first annual Brigade Invitational Golf Tournament on May 24 at Jacksonville Country Club to benefit the Brigade Boys & Girls Club. The tournament will be played in a "Captain's Choice" format and first, second, third and last place winners will be recognized. The event will begin with registration at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. Refreshments will be provided throughout the day. Brigade aims to raise $30,000 to sustain youth development programs implemented at its seven locations throughout Onslow County. The organization serves 2,700 children in a tri-county area and has a mission to enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

To register a foursome for the invitational, contact Caitlin Diaz at 910-455-9003 or cdiaz@brigadebgc.org. For information visit: https://brigadebgc.org/event/invitational/.