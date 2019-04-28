Camplify and the Hendersonville Family YMCA offered its second year of STEM Spring Break Camp to local middle and high school aged students.

Over the course of five days, students went on seven field trips and learned from even more individuals about jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math. At McConnell Farms, students learned that asparagus takes three years to grow. They planted strawberry plants and made their own salad lunches.

Jay Alley, Dean of Health Sciences and Emergency Services at Blue Ridge Community College, gave campers a tour and discussed how Health Sciences graduates make starting wages upwards of $40,000.

Conserving Carolina invited students to combat invasive species and even construct a fence in East Flat Rock.

The 2019 partners included Pardee Hospital, NC Crime Lab, Blue Ridge Humane Society, AdventHealth Hendersonville, the Cradle of Forestry Interpretive Association and Blue Ridge Assembly.