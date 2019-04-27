GRAHAM — A man connected to multiple suspected drug-cartel related crimes in Alamance County was sentenced more than 18 years this week in prison in Alamance County Superior Court.

Hector Manuel Lopez Jr., 25, of 4457 Tangle Ridge Trail, Burlington, pleaded guilty last week to three counts each of first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and was sentenced to six years, 11 months to nine years, four months in prison. He is currently serving 14 to 18 years on a Pitt County drug-trafficking conviction.

Between July 25 and 27, 2017, Lopez was involved in kidnapping a then 20-year-old Mebane man who was later recovered from a trailer in Lumberton, and two other men, taking their wallets and phones.

Charges of felony larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while his license was revoked were dismissed in the plea agreement, as were charges of first-degree kidnapping and trafficking in cocaine connected to the 2013 kidnapping of an Orange County man and the death in a Green Level trailer park of a suspected Sinaloa drug cartel associate in a drug deal gone wrong.

Also this week

Timothy Lamont Neal, 48, of 104 Chaucer Court, Carrboro, pleaded guilty to habitual misdemeanor assault and felony serious injury by vehicle, and was sentenced to two years, six months to three years, nine months in prison.

On March 20, 2017, Neal crashed a car at high speed while traveling west on South Church Street, according to court records. The car crossed the median and eastbound lanes, and went down an embankment into Burlington City Park, where it hit a tree and landed on the tracks of the park’s train, partially ejecting the woman in the passenger seat and leaving her with bruises, cuts on her head and neck, and a broken ankle, according to court records. Officers said Neal smelled strongly of alcohol. His license had been revoked 15 days earlier for driving while impaired.

Neal, with a long record of domestic assaults and drunken-driving convictions, was ordered to get alcohol-and-drug, domestic-violence, anger-management and mental-health treatment. Charges of breaking and entering to terrorize, assault on a female, driving while impaired and driving while his license was revoked for impaired driving were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Jamarius Kadaviondre King, 24, of 4987 Pace Landing Trail, Burlington, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, and habitual breaking and entering, and was sentenced to one year, 11 months to three years, four months in prison followed by three years of probation with credit for 216 days spent in jail awaiting trial. Charges of being a habitual felon, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny were dismissed in the plea agreement.Albert Lamont Lawson, 39, of 724 North Wood Court, Apt. B, Roxboro, pleaded guilty to forgery of an instrument and was sentenced to four to 14 months in prison. On Oct. 11, 2017, Lawson altered the “pay to” line on a personal check and tried to cash it at American National Bank, according to court records. A charge of uttering a forged instrument was dismissed in the plea agreement.Brandon Eugene Johnson, 33, of 2014 Piney Grove Church Road, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of larceny by removing an anti-theft device, and misdemeanor larceny, and was sentenced to one year, six months to two years, five months in prison. Johnson has a long record of shoplifting, according to court records. On May 18, Johnson stole a $250 laptop computer from Target, according to court records.Sean Allen, 40, of 608 Plymouth St., Burlington, pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony larceny by an employee, obtaining property by false pretense, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods, and was sentenced to two sentences of eight to 19 months in prison to run concurrently with two previously suspended six- to 17-month sentences for 2017 convictions for obtaining property by false pretense and embezzlement that were activated when he violated his probation. Two felony and one misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen goods were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

On Nov. 24, Allen stole a $1,300 Husqvarna concrete saw from his employer, Riley Landscaping Inc., and with the help of another person pawned it at Super Save Pawn for $250, and on Dec. 31 stole a $350 Stihl concrete saw from Riley Landscaping and pawned it at Super Save Pawn for $150, according to court records.

Mark Dwayne Locklear, 51, of 600 W. Warwick Mill Road, Lumberton, pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery, and was sentenced to six years, five months to eight years, nine months in prison. On Feb. 28, 2018, Locklear robbed a Family Dollar of $213 by threatening a woman with a pocket knife or razor blade, and attempting to rob another woman. Charges of felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed in the plea agreement. He was ordered to be assessed for substance abuse and get treatment for bipolar disorder.Antonio Deshawn Eubanks, 37, of 806 Sunset Drive, Graham, pleaded guilty to safecracking and was sentenced to six to 17 months in prison. On Jan. 13, 2018, Eubanks broke into the Sonic Drive-In at 3431 S. Church St. and stole more than $1,000. Charges of breaking and entering, felony larceny and driving while his license was revoked were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.