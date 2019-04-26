BISCOE — Linda Kennedy, medical office assistant with the School-Based Health Center (SBHC) at East Middle School in Biscoe, was recently awarded the Cheryl Lynne Matthews Nooe Caring Heart Award at the annual School Based Health Alliance Conference in Kitty Hawk.

The award, presented on March 29, was created in memory of Cheryl Lynne Matthews Nooe, a social worker with 20 years of service to the Rockingham County Student Health Centers.

Criteria for the award include five or more consecutive years of direct service within a North Carolina SBHC, exemplary service to students, a team player within the SBHC community, a spirit of deep caring and meeting the needs of others and going the extra mile to ensure the needs of students and families are met.

Kennedy has been with the Biscoe Center since 2000 and was nominated by center director Gina Smith, FNP.

“Linda is the cornerstone of the SBHC at East Middle School,” Smith said. “She is the driving force behind everything that we do, and without her we would not be able to accomplish all that we need to for our students. And she does it all with a loving, caring and compassionate heart.”

A graduate of Bennett College with a major in Spanish, Kennedy has been able to put her knowledge of Spanish to great use in the center.

“Linda is well-known, loved and respected by all our staff, school staff, students and families and especially within the Hispanic community,” Smith said. “Those parents, as well as others, trust Linda to make sure that their children receive the care that they need and deserve, regardless of their ability to pay. She works tirelessly and is always willing to do whatever it takes to make sure our students are as healthy and well as possible. Linda never complains, and often goes above and beyond to meet the needs of students and families.”

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, in partnership with Montgomery County Schools, operates two school-based health centers in Montgomery County — one at East Middle School and one at West Middle School.