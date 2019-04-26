ASHEBORO — Do you have stacks of papers, personal papers, old bills or sensitive documents you no longer need? Don’t waste hours shredding a few pages at a time. Have them quickly and securely shredded on site.

The Heart of the Piedmont Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association is sponsoring a shred event on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Office of Steve Scarboro CPA, 121 W. Academy St., Asheboro. Shamrock Shredding will provide the shredding service.

Suggested donation is $5 per box or bag. Proceeds go to the Heart of the Piedmont Chapter education fund.