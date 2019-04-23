CHICAGO, Ill. — Government Finance Officers Association has announced that the City of Randleman has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

* A policy document.

* A financial plan.

* An operations guide.

* A communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Zachary Hewett, city manager/finance director.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website, www.gfoa.org. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.