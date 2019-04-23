ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

• Ashley Lynnette Abernathy, 29, of 230 E. Wainman Ave., Asheboro, was charged with possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, May 16.

• Zackary Bare, 16, of 206 Spruce St., larceny by removing an antishoplifting device and misdemeanor larceny, $5,000 secured bond, May 16.

• Joshua Seymour Bragg, 38, of 141 Oakdale Court, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, $5,000 unsecured bond, May 31.

• Hillarie Elizabeth Fires, 37, of 482 Daniel Harris Road, Henderson, was charged with altering evidence and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, May 20.

• Brianne Michelle Hull, 19, of 130 Foxwood Drive, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 unsecured bond, May 28.

• Sydney Deeann Mendenhall, 18, of 513 Bermen Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 secured bond, May 28.

• James Thomas, 33, of 810 Cotton Grove Road, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, May 20.

• Angela Leigh Williams, 38, of 5254 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, May 17.

• Jerrold Raiquon Battle, 24, of 308 E. Third St., Apt. B, was charged with identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 secured bond, April 23.

• Linda Davis, 69, of 174 Paul Workman Road, was charged with aiding and abetting larceny and exploiting the trust of an elderly person, $10,000 secured bond, May 28.

• Eddie Dean Everhart, 62, of 127 Young Drive, was charged with larceny, exploiting the trust of an elderly person and obtaining property by false pretense, $20,000 secured bond, May 28.

• Billy Ray Horn, 42, of 161 Flatwood Drive, Denton, was charged with possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, May 13.

• Gregory Jerome Phillips Jr., 21, of 8 Random Drive, Apt D., was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, $25,000 secured bond, June 14.

• James Floyd Staley Jr., 47, of 113 Cedar Grove Drive, was charged with removing an antishoplifting device, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny, $5,000 secured bond, June 14.

• Christopher Glenn Strickland, 39, of 379 Bob White Lane, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, breaking and entering and possession of heroin, $20,000 secured bond, June 4.

• Roland Monroe Thompson Jr., 68, of 401 W. Sycamore St., Greensboro, was charged with fictitious tags, no liability insurance, driving with a revoked license, driving left of center and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, 5,000 secured bond, May 14.

• Rachel White, 33, of 308 E. Third St., was charged with identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $20,000 secured bond, April 23.

• Charles William Glasgow II, 40, of 210 Wintergreen Court, was charged with second-degree forced sex offense, $1,000 secured bond, May 28.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

• A red Dodge Charger valued at $18,000 was reported stolen between 12:40 p.m. April 6 and 12:40 p.m. April 9 from an auto garage on Old U.S. Highway 52.

• A Craftsmen tool box, Craftsmen tools, power tools, a Smith and Wesson .22-caliber revolver, Christmas decorations and a quilt valued at $5,100 were reported stolen Nov. 3 between 11 a.m. and 11:01 a.m. from a home on Rex Road.

• A Festool HEPA vacuum cleaner, two Hitachi trim guns, two Milwaukee sawsalls, a Milwaukee rechargeable light, Bosch table saw, DeWalt miter saw, three DeWalt skillsaws, a Bosch pneumatic floor nail gun, a black box containing plumbing tools, a Porter-Cable grinder, fiberglass ladder, Rotozip tool, two security padlocks and a wall mount safe valued at $6,780 were reported stolen April 13 between 4:30 and 5:50 p.m. from a utility trailer on Beckner Road.

• A red Toyota Tundra valued at $8,000 was reported stolen Friday at 8:40 a.m. from City Lake Road.

• A jewelry box, Fossil watch, .380-caliber Bersa Thunder handgun, single shot shotgun, double barrel shotgun, Acer laptop and Nextbook laptop valued at $1,850 were reported stolen between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday from a residence on Leonard Road.