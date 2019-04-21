New Hanover County

1. New Hanover Regional Medical Center: 7,000+

2. New Hanover County Public Schools: 3,500+

3. University of North Carolina Wilmington: 1,000+

4. PPD Development LLC: 1,000+

5. New Hanover County: 1,000+

6. Mastec Services Company, Inc.: 1,000+

7. Cellco Partnership: 1,000+

8. Cape Fear Community College: 1,000+

9. City of Wilmington: 1,000+

10. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.: 500-999

Brunswick County

1. Brunswick County Board Of Education: 1,600+

2. Brunswick County: 1,000+

3. Progress Energy Service Co.: 500-999

4. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.: 500-999

5. Brunswick Novant Medical Center: 500-999

6. Food Lion: 500-999

7. Brunswick Community College: 250-499

8. Liberty Healthcare Group LLC: 250-499

9. Lowes Foods LLC: 250-499

10. Lowes Home Centers Inc.: 250-499

Pender County

1. Pender County Schools: 1,000+

2. Pender County: 250-499

3. Department Of Public Safety: 250-499

4. Pender Memorial Hospital Inc.: 250-499

5. L.L. Building Products: 100-249

6. R.C. Creations LLC: 100-249

7. Food Lion: 100-249

8. Pender EMS And Fire: 100-249

9. Wal-Mart Associates Inc.: 100-249

10. Woodbury Wellness Center Inc.: 100-249

Source: N.C. Department of Commerce, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, National Center for Education Statistics