For decades, when a woman was raped or sexually assaulted and had the guts to file a report and testify in a North Carolina courtroom court, the victims went on trial along with the accused. Following often brutal police questioning, young women were asked in open court about their own sexual conduct, the number of times they’d experienced sex, the names of the men with whom they’d had relations and intimate, utterly irrelevant, details concerning their private lives.

The way they dressed and how they conducted themselves were shamelessly discussed in open court. How much alcohol they drank and how often they drank it became issues. And if they lived with a man out-of-wedlock, victims were painted as trash.

A victim had to prove her good character in order to qualify for the right to have been violated; it was common to see defense attorneys put victims on trial, as if how they dressed or drank or had one previous lover or 25 in any way excused a sexual attack. Male victims didn’t dare step forward.

It took many decades to bring about change, but change finally did come and sexual assault victims no longer have to fear stepping up to the plate and telling their stories. In my opinion, it has taken way too long to get here, but I’m disturbed at how far we’ve swung to the other side. Lady Justice wears a blindfold for a reason.

Love him or hate him, U.S. Supreme Court Brent Kavanaugh was entitled to have his case investigated by the law enforcement jurisdiction in the place where it allegedly took place. And, while the FBI looked at this case (which was not their jurisdiction), if a victim wants to pursue a charge of sexual assault, she has to file a report. To my knowledge, his accusers have failed to do so. Technically and legally, Kavanaugh is considered innocent of sexual assault.

Yet many insist the man’s life continue to be ruined because someone alleges that at a place she can’t remember and at a date and time she can’t remember, a teenaged Kavanaugh tried to have sex with her against her will. None of the witnesses she lists as being present corroborate her story. And no report has ever been filed in the jurisdiction where the encounter reportedly took place.

We’re in a heap of trouble here, folks. We’ve gone from a system that pilloried anyone who’d been violated to a system that pillories the accused based solely upon someone’s word. Victims have been treated abysmally by the criminal justice system for years and, to remedy that, we’ve gone to a place where many believe justice should no longer wear a blindfold. They prefer judgment based on how members of society react to the accusation — not the evidence.

Fairness under the law requires every person receive equal treatment. But due process requires facts and evidence, not emotional calls for ruining a person’s life because someone makes an allegation. And justice is not partisan: this holds true whether it’s Virginia’s Democratic lieutenant governor (Justin Fairfax) or the newest, Republican-nominated member of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The burden of proof absolutely rests on the shoulders of the prosecuting authority. The person making the accusation is the victim and no victim should ever be shamed for stepping forward. But it’s equally true no person should ever be assumed guilty simply because someone said so. And while I agree victims should be believed, so should the accused be afforded the presumption of innocence because that’s how our justice system works, folks.

Innocent until proven guilty. Four beautiful words.

