Carolina Farm releases report

STATESVILLE — Vance C. Dalton Jr., CEO of Carolina Farm Credit, announced that the association has published its 2018 annual report.

The report celebrated the theme of being “Farmer Strong” within the community; highlighted service projects, Pull for Youth Charity Shooting Events and the Corporate Mission Fund; and reported net earnings of $39.9 million in 2018.

The earnings generated a strong return on assets of 2.55 percent, the report stated. Loan volume grew just under 4.49 percent in 2018.

This marked the 31st consecutive year of patronage refunds, during which the company has distributed more than $435 million to its borrowers. Members will receive cash dividend checks at customer appreciation events held by each of the 31 branch offices, including in Asheboro, Carthage, Lexington and Siler City.

To view the report, visit www.carolinafarmcredit.com.

***

Timken to host results call

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its first-quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

The call will begin at 11 a.m. ET with a live dial-in, 800-263-0877 or 323-794-2094 (call in 10 minutes prior to be included.) The conference ID is Timken’s 1Q Earnings Call. The conference call replay dial-in is available through May 15 at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. The replay passcode is 2572866.

***

Kennametal earnings call May 7

PITTSBURGH — Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) will host its third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call on Tuesday, May 7. The press release and presentation will be available on the company’s website after market close on Monday, May 6.

The conference call on May 7 will begin at 8 a.m. ET and will feature hosts, Chris Rossi, president and Chief Executive Officer; and Damon Audia, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com. Once on the homepage, select “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and then “Events.”

A replay of the call will be available on the website on the Investor Relations/Events page beginning on May 7 at 10 a.m. through June 4.

***

Hop on down to Krispy Kreme

WINSTON-SALEM — Just in time for Spring and Easter, Krispy Kreme is offering a seasonal doughnut collection, a fun and playful take on some of the season’s favorite icons, at participating shops.

The collection includes:

* Bunny Doughnut: Inspired by a spring favorite, this cream-filled doughnut is dipped in icing and decorated like a bunny with chocolate and pink icing, and sugar ears.

* Chick Doughnut: Filled with cake batter, this doughnut is dipped in yellow icing and hand-decorated like a little chick.

* Decorated Egg Doughnut: This interpretation of an Easter egg is filled with white cream and dipped in a fruity flavored strawberry icing and finished with a hand-decorated egg design.

***

Send us your business news

Does your local business have an announcement, such as an administrative or executive hire, special event, or expansion or renovation? If so, send details to ajordan@courier-tribune.com.