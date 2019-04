Hundreds of people came out Friday to take part in the first day of the Southport Spring Festival in Franklin Square. The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 170 crafters and entertainers will be part of the celebration — hosting children's activities, a plant and flower sale, trackless train and a large selection of delicious food. Admission is free. [Photos by Ken Blevins/StarNews Staff]