1. Downtown carriage rides: The Cool Spring Downtown District will offer “Carriage Tours of Olde Fayetteville” today from 1 to 5 p.m. The 45-minute tours with a guide visit historical sites where scenes from the city’s rich and colorful past have unfolded. The tours leave from 222 Hay St. every hour. To order tickets, go to visitdowntownfayetteville.com or call 910-223-1089.

2. Spring pottery tour: The 11th annual Celebration of Spring Pottery Tour is April 27-28 in Seagrove. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Visit more than 50 participating shops and galleries within a 20-mile radius of the town’s center. Meet the artists, see demonstrations, tour workshops and kiln sheds and purchase freshly made pieces of Seagrove pottery.

3. Glenn Miller Orchestra: The legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform July 13 at the Crown Theatre. Eighteen musicians and singers will perform timeless classics such as “In the Mood,’’ “Moonlight Serenade’’ and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.’’ Tickets are on sale and may be purchased online at CapeFearTix.com, by phone at 888-257-6208, at the Crown box office or at Leisure Travel Services on Fort Bragg.

4. Community grants: The Robeson County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits that serve general needs in Robeson County. Applications are available online at nccommunityfoundation.org. The deadline for applications is noon April 30. For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727 or asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or go to the North Carolina Community Foundation website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

