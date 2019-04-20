GRAHAM — Another of the men charged in the Christmas Eve 2017 shooting of a 36-year-old Gibsonville man has been sentenced in Alamance County Superior Court.

Jose DeMaris Charles, 18, of 143 Jett Drive, Reidsville, pleaded guilty to common law robbery and conspiracy to sell marijuana in March, but his sentencing was continued to this week, when he was put on three years’ probation. Charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Police responded Dec. 24, 2017, to the 800 block of East Joyner Street, finding Donald Robert Stanfield shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro in stable condition.

Elizabeth Jade Busick, 17, the daughter of Stanfield’s girlfriend, told investigators she posted a photo of about a pound of marijuana on Snapchat, according to a search-warrant affidavit. A friend from Northeast High School, whom she knew only as Jose, replied with an offer of $3,000 for it. Investigators identified Jose as Charles. She sent Charles the address. About 40 minutes later he messaged her, “Here,” and then she heard the gunshot.

The victim told investigators a car pulled up with five men in it. One in the center backseat asked for Jade, and a tall thin man in the front passenger seat shot him, she said.

Investigators were told a man called “CBE Dunk” was in the passenger seat and shot Satterfield, and Charles was in the center back seat.

Investigators determined “Dunk” was Justin Bolden, 20, of 501 Frank Road, Reidsville, who took a so-called Alford plea — pleading guilty without admitting guilt — to conspiracy to purchase marijuana and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and was sentenced to a minimum of two years, two months to a maximum of three years, eight months in prison. Charges of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Busick was sentenced to 18 months’ probation in March for obstruction of justice, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Also this week

Charles Michael McKinnon, 49, of 2232 Pleasant Brook Way, Burlington, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and was sentenced to two to four years in prison. McKinnon, according to court records, was arrested with a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and cocaine, and ran from police.Ricky Lynn Capps, 44, of 334 Christopher Drive, Burlington, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, and was sentenced to a year of probation. Charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling were dismissed. Sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. to an apartment on Christopher Drive in reference to reports of shots fired into the residence. Capps was outside drunk, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Capps’ girlfriend and two others were inside at the time of the shooting. There were no injuries.

James Gunnar Ginther, 23, of 339 Koontz Road, Mocksville, pleaded guilty to soliciting a child by computer, and was sentenced to two years’ probation and 30 years on the sex-offender registry. He had no previous criminal record.

Beginning Sept. 16, 2017, Ginther exchanged messages on the phone application Kik with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl in seventh grade at Southern Alamance Middle School. “She” was actually an Alamance County deputy.

Ginther’s messages to the deputy became increasingly sexual, like “Well do you want to (smiley face with tongue out) I could be your first for everything if you wanted (winking polar bear).” Others were more explicit. Ginther and the deputy made an arrangement to meet Sept. 19, 2017, for sex, but he didn’t show up. Investigators filed a court order with Verizon and identified Ginther.

Ginther confessed to having the exchange with what he thought was an underage girl, but claimed it was a fantasy and he never intended to meet her.

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.