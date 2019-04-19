Events

Community prayer gathering: Noon Thursdays; Hendersonville Presbyterian Church; 699 N. Grove St.; free; call 692-3211.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Adult Forum: 9 a.m. Sundays. 1735 Fifth Ave. W., Hendersonville; free; call 692-8630. No forum this week because of Easter.

Hendersonville Humanism Group: 10 a.m. third Saturday of each month; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in the Sanctuary at 2021 Kanuga Rd., Hendersonville.

Men’s Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. every third Thursday; Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, 699 N. Grove St.; free; 692-3211.

MRLEC: 10 a.m. Thursdays; Fellowship Hall of Mills River United Methodist Church; free. Call 808-5581 by noon the Tuesday before each program. This week is Music by Chili.

OASIS: 4:45-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 Sixth Ave. W., Hendersonville; dinner is $5 per person, $3 for children younger than 12 with a cap of $16 per family; 693-4890.

Organ concert: 3 p.m. Sunday; organist Marilyn Keiser to perform at Brevard First United Methodist Church; free. 325 N. Broad St., Brevard. Call 883-9025.

Providence Baptist Church Sunday Schedule:6:30 a.m. Ecumenical Sunrise Service, Jump Off Rock; 10:30 a.m. Worship Celebration of the Resurrection. Providence House. 1201 Oakland St. Call 697-2878 or visit providencecongregation.org.

Songs & Silence: 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Thursdays. a Taize style all faith service of mediation, prayers, and musicin Stull Hall of Grace Lutheran Church. Email taize@gracehendersonville.com.

Table Talk: 6:25 p.m. Wednesdays; Hendersonville Presbyterian Church, 699 N. Grove St.; free; call 692-3211 or visit hendersonvillepc.org. For dinner at 5:25 p.m., reservations are required.

Taize Worship: 6 p.m. the second Sunday monthly; Calvary Episcopal Church, 2840 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher; call 684-6266. A quiet and reflective worship.

Think & Drink: First Tuesday night of month at 5:30- 7 p.m. at Appalachian Coffee House, 1628 Fifth Ave. W. Hendersonville. See a TED Talk followed by conversation for all, especially 20s- 50s. Call 388-0247 or visit meetup.com. Offered by Grace Lutheran Church.

Trinity Welcome: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays; Trinity Presbyterian Church; worship services followed by refreshments and fellowship. 900 Blythe St.; call 692-6114 or visit trinitypresnc.org. All are welcome.

A Woman's Heart: 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Grace Mills River. Gathering for women of all ages in the Grace Café for fellowship and prayer; childcare available upon request; 495 Cardinal Rd., Mills River. Email sacredsoma@outlook.com.

Studies and retreats

Adult and Children’s Sunday School: 9:15-10:30 a.m. Sundays; Mt. Pisgah Lutheran, 2606 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville; call 692-7027.

Christian Men’s Breakfast Bible Study: 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Dixie Diner, 1724 Brevard Rd., Hendersonville; call 697-0464. Four Scriptures are chosen weekly. Participants should bring their Bible of choice and no homework is required.

First Presbyterian Church PCUSA Sunday School: 9 a.m. Sundays followed by Worship at 10 a.m.; 610 Yarborough St., Hendersonville; email 1stPresHendo@gmail.com. The The April 14th scripture is Luke 21:25-38 with sermon “Stand Up.” All are welcome.

Hendersonville Presbyterian Church’s Sunday School adult programs: 9:30 a.m. Sundays; 699 N. Grove St., Hendersonville; call 692-3211 or visit HendersonvillePC.org.

Ladies' Bible Read: 11 a.m., first and third Fridays; Grace Mills River, One-year Bible reading plan with fellow sisters in Christ, 495 Cardinal Rd., Mills River; 891-2006.

Men's Breakfast and Bible Study: 7:30 a.m. second Saturday of each month; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2101 Kanuga Road. For more information, contact rodcovpca@mail.com.

Men’s Prayer Breakfast: 8 a.m. Saturdays; Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church Hendersonville, 312 Fifth Ave. W., Hendersonville; $3; call 693-3493.

Men's Prayer Group: Drop-in, 9 a.m. Saturdays. Free coffee; meet in back of church. Lasts approximately an hour. Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, 1790 Greenville Hwy. Call 692-0063.

Mt. Pisgah Lutheran’s Men's Bible Study: 8 a.m. Thursdays during breakfast; Denny’s, 1550 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville; call 692-7027.

New Morning Mercies Coffee: 9-10:15 a.m Sundays; Grace Mills River. Ongoing year-long gatherings, 495 Cardinal Rd., Mills River; 891-2006.

Pinecrest Presbyterian: New 10 a.m. Sunday worship time, followed at 11 a.m. by Sunday School. Everyone welcome. 1790 Greenville Hwy. Call 692-0063.

Readings in Matthew at Living Savior Church: 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, led by Pastor Paul Zell (resuming after a brief hiatus); all are welcome. 161 Four Seasons Mall. Call 828-595-4086 or visit LSavior.org.

Trinity Christian Nurture: 9:45 a.m. Sundays; Learning Hour classes for all ages. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe St., Hendersonville; call 692-6114.

Walking exercise classes: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Stull Hall at Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 Sixth Ave. W., Hendersonville; call 693-4890. After a devotion, a walking DVD gives participants the option to walk between one and four miles. Weights and stretch bands are also available. Participants can choose easy walking or vigorous workouts and drop-ins are welcome.

Women's Bible Study: 10 a.m. Wednesdays; Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church, 2606 Chimney Rock Rd., Hendersonville; call 692-7027. Led by the Pastor Jonathan Christensen.

Women's Evening Bible Study: 6:45 p.m. first Monday of the month; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2101 Kanuga Road. For more information, visit www.covpca.org.

Miscellaneous

Bread ministry: 3-4 p.m. Mondays; Balfour United Methodist Church, Highway 25 North, across from Hunter Chevrolet; free; call 692-5501.

Calvary Chapel of Asheville Food Bank Ministry: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 5516 Boylston Highway, Mills River; call 277-7703.

Centering prayer service: noon Tuesdays; church library of Calvary Episcopal Church, 2840 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher; call 684-6266. Led by the Rev. Dr. Norma Hanson.

Celebrate Recovery: 6 p.m. Mondays; First Baptist Church Hendersonville, 312 Fifth Ave. W., Hendersonville; email Buck Dewhurst at buckdew@gmail.com. A Christ-centered 12 Step program that allows us to surrender our struggles to Jesus.

Daytime Serenity Al-Anon Group: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 Sixth Ave. West, Room 221, Hendersonville.

Dementia/Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-3 p.m. third Tuesday monthly; United Methodist Church, 204 Sixth Ave. W., Hendersonville; call Lisa at 696-9799. A care-receiver program is provided at the same time for loved ones.

Free children's ministry: 1-5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays monthly; Cummings Memorial United Methodist Church, Banner Farm Rd., Horse Shoe; call 891-9413 or 891-1557. Free children's clothes for up to 6 years old, along with diapers, supplies and equipment at the BEAR closet.

Free community meal: 5:30-7 p.m. first Friday monthly; Balfour Baptist Church fellowship building, 2502 Asheville Hwy., Hendersonville; call 692-8336. Everyone welcome.

"Friends in Christ": 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe St., Hendersonville; call 692-6114 for more information. The group will offer men a time and place to get together to talk and share personal feelings with other men without fear of being embarrassed or judged.

Memory Caregivers Network Support Group (Park Ridge Group): 1-3 p.m. first Tuesday monthly; Fletcher Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1141 Howard Gap Rd., Fletcher; call 230-4143.

Memory Support Group: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Dr.; This group is for Caregivers and those with the diagnosis of Early stage Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Pre-registration is required. For more information call 828-692-1262 ext. 135.

Ministry for Separated and Divorced Catholics support group: 6 p.m. on the first and third Sundays; Immaculate Conception Church meeting room 1, lower level, 208 Seventh Ave W.. Call Lu at 329-4026.

Stitches of Love: 7 p.m. second Mondays; group creating handcrafted items to donate to local charities. New Hope Presbyterian Church, Arden. Email imjstewart@att.net or call 575-9195.

The Order of St. Luke: 6:30-8:30 p.m. third Thursday monthly; Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 Sixth Ave. W. Call 890-0919.

Seeds of Hope: A Chronic Condition Support Group: 1-3 p.m. second Thursday of each month; Grace Lutheran Church, 1245 Sixth Ave. W. Group is for those 60 and older (caregivers and care receivers welcome). Purpose is to help with self-management. Call 828-693-4890 ext. 304 or email karen@holisticelderservices.com for information. No cost.

SOS — Survivors of Suicide: 3 p.m. the first Sunday monthly; room A208 of Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Dr. Call 692-1262 ext.135. A support group for those who have experienced the trauma of losing someone in their life to suicide.

Soup kitchen: 11 a.m. each Thursday; First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, 312 Fifth Ave W.

Stones of Remembrance writing group: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays; Trinity of Fairview, 646 Concord Rd., Fletcher; call Bev La Point at 778-4002. Have you ever been inspired to write of your life, an experience with God or something that changed your life?

Upward Way Thrift Store: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Upward Seventh Day Adventist Church, 961 Upward Road, Flat Rock. Accepting donations.