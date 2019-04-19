Five Cleveland County students shined in The Star and The Gazette’s 2019 Best and Brightest.

Meet these students who were selected out of 81 applicants for recognition:

Alexis Venice Wideman, of Grover, attends Cleveland Early College High School. She plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill. She considers herself a cheerleader amongst her peers, always trying to boost others up.

Chloe Clary, of Shelby, attends Burns High School. She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte. She founded Words. Be Kind., an organization to promote kindness through writing to younger generations. She also helped create a program called The Beautification of Burns.

Kaleb Lee Estridge, of Kings Mountain, attends Kings Mountain High School. He plans to attend North Carolina State University. He participates in mission trips to help people get back in their homes following a disaster and helps local children through feeding programs.

Kendall Wesson, of Shelby, attends Crest High School. She plans to attend a four-year university. She also has traveled to help people in need and focused on the needs of locals through Feeding Kids Cleveland County.

Nytesha Moore, of Shelby, attends Shelby High School. She plans to attend Western Carolina University. She was active in Peer Group Connections which put her in a position to help at-risk students.

These students were recognized at an event Thursday night along with 18 of their peers from Gaston County, but only four students took home a cash prize.

Students selected from Gaston County included:

Chris-T-Anna Daniel and Daniel Friday from Highland School of Technology: They were recognized for their community service projects and split a $1,000 scholarship.

Claire Mitchell from South Point High School: She started a club for fourth and fifth-grade girls to nurture a love of math and science, and she received a $1,000 scholarship.

Kristina Vaher from Gaston Christian School: She took the top scholarship of $1,500 for her focus on literacy. Vaher set up reading areas for children at YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs. She wrote grants and established six children’s libraries.

