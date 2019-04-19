They’re among the top students in Gaston and Cleveland counties.

During a reception at The Schiele Museum on Thursday, The Gazette and The Star honored 23 academically-gifted, philanthropic and civic-minded graduating seniors from each of the high schools in our community. They were selected by a panel of judges earlier this month out of 81 total applications submitted.

“They have all made their mark on the world around them,” said Will MacDonald, lifestyles editor for The Gazette and The Star.

“They’ve served as mentors, they’ve filled backpacks so children would not go hungry on weekends, they’ve created school beautification projects, they’ve traveled to places ravaged by natural disasters to rebuild homes and lives, they’ve worked with and learned from special needs children, they’ve run summer sports programs, they’ve taught Sunday school and they’ve shared their loves of the arts and the sciences with young school children.”

During the reception, it was announced that four of these students have earned academic scholarships to attend a college, university or trade school of their choice. Two scholarships are worth $1,000 and the top scholarship is worth $1,500.

Two students, for the first time in the program’s 30-year history, split one of the $1,000 scholarships and took home $500 apiece.

The 35 judges spent a great deal of time, reading and re-reading these applications, asking tough questions and often engaging in spirited debate. Judges hailed from public and private businesses, nonprofits and other community service organizations throughout the local area.

“We could not do it without these folks and the time they volunteer to help us,” said MacDonald.

Ray Hardee, senior and founding pastor of The Pointe Church in Belmont, addressed the students and their families in attendance as the reception’s guest speaker. Hardee is an ambassador for Best and Brightest, having served for years as a volunteer judge. Hardee is a former dean of admissions at Gardner-Webb University and a current faculty member.

A husband, father and grandfather, Hardee is the author of “Ten to Win” and also writes columns that appear in both in The Gazette and The Star. He writes about everything from the importance of volunteers to sharing with readers about his mother-in-law, who he calls his “mother-in-love.”

You can reach Eric Wildstein at 704-869-1828 or Twitter.com/TheGazetteEric.