Plays and musicals to catch in the Port City in April and May.

MORE: Sign up for the free StarNews weekly entertainment newsletter right here: Register

'The Book of Liz'

Dinner theater TheatreNOW presents this comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about the sheltered, free-sweating, cheeseball-making Sister Elizabeth Donderstock (Emily Gomez), a member of the Squeamish (think Amish) community of Cluster Haven, who flees her religious order and gets a hilarious lesson in the ways of the world. Phill Antonino directs. Details: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, Fridays and Saturdays through May 11 at TheatreNOW, 19 S. 10th St., Wilmington. $44-$47, includes dinner and show but not beverages or tip. $20-$26 show only. $10 off opening weekend. 910-399-3669 or TheatreWilmington.com.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

'The Explorers Club'

Big Dawg Productions continues its season of plays never to have seen the light of a Wilmington stage with "The Explorers Club" by Nell Benjamin. Set in 1879 London, the comedy, described as "Monty Pythonesque," centers on the club of the title, which is thrown into a uproar when its president wants to admit a brilliant, beautiful woman who's discovered a legendary Lost City. Holli Saperstein directs a cast that includes Lupin Byers, Steve Rassin, Jamey Stone, Joshua Bailey, Woody Stefl and more. Details: 8 p.m. April 24-27, May 2-4 and 9-11, 3 p.m. April 28, May 5 and 12 at the Cape Fear Playhouse, 613 Castle St., Wilmington. $25; $22 for students, seniors, military; $18 all Thursday performances; pay-what-you can opening night. 910-367-5237 or BigDawgProductions.org.

'Othello'

It'll be the first time this Shakespearean tragedy has been staged in Wilmington since "Othello" was done at Greenfield Lake in 1998. Mirla Criste directs for Thalian Hall Cube Theatre, and Tre Cotton plays the Moorish general Othello, whose marriage to Desdemona (Courtney Poland Rickert) inspires Iago (Zeb Mims), a jealous, duplicitous underling, to plot against him. Misdeeds, mayhem and murder ensue. Details: 7:30 p.m. April 25-27 and May 2-4, 6 and 9-11, 3 p.m. April 28, May 5 and 12 at Thalian Hall's Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. $28, plus taxes and fees. 910-632-2285 or ThalianHall.org

'Chicago'

Broadway tour of the Kander & Ebb musical about fame, murder and the media's role in both features such classic songs as "All That Jazz" and "Mr. Cellophane." Details: 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. $42-$95, plus taxes and fees. 910-362-7999 or CapeFearStage.com.

STOMP

Long-running theatrical percussion show celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Details: 7:30 p.m. April 30-May 1 at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. $28-$80, plus taxes and fees. 910-362-7999 or CapeFearStage.com.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

'Something Rotten'

Broadway tour of this show about two brothers trying to compete with Shakespeare by writing the world's first musical. Details: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 11-12 at the CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington. $42-$95, plus taxes and fees. 910-362-7999 or CapeFearStage.com.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.

