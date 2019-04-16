This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Supply Elementary

Grade: Fourth

Best subject: Math

Worst subject: Science

What drives you crazy? It drives me crazy when people steal.

What makes you happy? It makes me happy to switch to different classes in fourth grade.

Favorite book: "BFG"

Favorite color: Green

Favorite food: Chicken

What do you do for fun? Play outside

Whom do you most admire? I admire my teachers because you are supposed to listen to them.

Career goal: I would like to be a doctor.

For Teri Dammann, teacher, how does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

Jeremiah is a very caring student. He is always ready to give a hug or a smile. He shows compassion and empathy toward others. He is always willing to share his pencils, books, and paper with those who are in need. Academically, Jeremiah works hard to complete his assignments, both in class and at home. Overall, Jeremiah is a pleasure to work with in class.