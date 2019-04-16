A man, a monster if you will, with no weapon or reason, arrives at a shopping mall with all intentions of taking a life. His original plan, as he states, was to push an adult over the handrail but since no one seemed right, he left to return the next day. A 5-year-old boy, an innocent victim with no malice or hate in his heart was tossed over a 3rd floor railing and now lays in a hospital, badly broken. There should only be one sentence for this monster.

The removal of confederate statues is a hot topic. The dismissal of history is always dangerous and does nothing to deter bad things from happening again. Decisions are no longer being made based on facts but emotion, and that is a dangerous.

The world lost a piece of history on April 15. Flames erased the wood and lead that held up the magnificent roof and iconic spire, leaving the stone as an earie reminder of what was. Photos and artistic renderings of the famous Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will be constant reminders of how important it is to preserve the past. Hopefully, the majority of the priceless and irreplaceable treasures were saved before the last of the embers burned out. It is predicted that to rebuild this magnificent structure could take close to 30 years and would require help from around the globe. I think it can be done, don’t you?

In 28 days the country of New Zealand took away the rights of 4.5 million law abiding citizens. Without time for most people to learn about the possible changes to the laws or have time to react (generally a law takes six months in New Zealand to be properly discussed) a group of politicians took abrupt and immediate action based on the actions of one person. One person, not even a resident of their country, caused people that have lived with freedoms all their lives, to suddenly become criminals within their own homeland. Is this outrageous? Absolutely it is.

Cursive handwriting is back in the headlines. Why is this a topic of discussion? Why would we want to “dumb down” society by removing cursive? I want people to sign their name, not use an “X”. I want people to know how to read the Constitution of the United States. What else is silly? I don’t think we need to forget about clocks with arms (analog) because some teachers think kids can only read digital. That is stupid.

Keep the arms on the clocks, keep the loops in your handwriting and learn how to drive a stick shift (which is actually the hardest of the 3!). Don’t be disabled by silly decisions based on laziness. Learn and continue to learn or we won’t ever get ahead in life and don’t forget, we have a piece of history to rebuild.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.