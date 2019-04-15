Two people were arrested Friday after police say they fled from the scene of a crash and led police on a chase.

Jason Edward Brown, 26, of 590 Rosswood Road, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, hit and run leaving the scene with property damage and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Nicole Matthews, 35, of Yadkinville, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to his arrest report, Brown struck a 1998 Toyota at the intersection of Randolph Street and Cloninger Drive in Thomasville, then fled on N.C. Highway 62, County Line Road, Unity Street and Turnpike Road while officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Matthews was with Brown at the time and both were allegedly found in possession of needles, a digital scale and small plastic bags.

Brown is being held on a $60,000 secured bond with a court date of May 29. Matthews is being held on a $30,000 secured bond with an April 24 court date.