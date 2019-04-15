Hospice of Davidson County will host a concert featuring The Plaids on May 18 at Weathervane Winery, according to a news release.

The Plaids will begin at 7 p.m. and will play a host of hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Individual concert tickets are available now and at the door for $25 per person and $45 for two. A VIP table costs $500 and includes eight tickets, two VIP parking passes, three gourmet charcuterie board baskets and three bottles of wine. A portion of each ticket is tax deductible.

Charcuterie board baskets are available for pre-purchase and at the door for $45, which includes gourmet cheese, cured meats, fruit, crostini and spreads. Also available is a chocolate delights basket for $20, which includes a selection of chocolates and desserts.

The concert is presented by Parrott Insurance and in partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center, Weathervane Winery and Special Events Portable Restrooms. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The family friendly event is rain or shine. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. No outside food or drinks/alcohol are permitted.

To purchase tickets, food baskets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit hospiceofdavidson.org or call (336) 475-5444.