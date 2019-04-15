Malpass Corner Elementary teacher Angie Gaylor passed away in March

PENDER COUNTY -- A flamingo still greets the kindergarten class every morning at Room 108, Angie Gaylor's classroom.

The Malpass Corner Elementary School staff photos, showing Gaylor smiling in a group of her peers, hang on the wall. A poster of a serene ocean scene that Gaylor, a lover of the ocean, tacked up at the start of the school year remains on the back wall.

The only thing missing from the classroom is Gaylor.

Last month, veteran teacher Gaylor died after a prolonged illness. Gaylor had taught at Malpass Corner since the school opened in 1993.

Throughout her teaching career, Gaylor had a teammate: fellow teacher Sayvilene Hawkins. The women started together at the now-closed Long Creek-Grady School in Currie, lived on the same street, and, in 2017 when Hawkins retired, were the last remaining Malpass Corner teachers from the inaugural 1993 class.

When Hawkins learned last fall that her best friend was sick, she decided to temporarily step out of retirement to take over Gaylor's classroom. With Gaylor gone, Hawkins will see her kindergarten class through to June.

"We've always been in this building together, not always in the same grade, but we’ve always been together -- for 30 years," she said. "We’ve always been not just teachers together, but neighbors and friends and sisters."

Light in the classroom

Over her years as Malpass Corner, Gaylor earned a reputation as a behind-the-scenes workhorse, colleagues said.

Quiet and kind, Gaylor often made scrapbooks for fellow teachers. Principal Avery Ellington said while Gaylor preferred to stay out of the spotlight, she was always willing to do whatever Ellington and the school needed. Teaching generations of children made it easy for her to handle even the liveliest kindergarten classes.

"It's like herding cats, it's really like that, especially at first," Ellington said. "And she was just always really calm, never a feather ruffled."

Gaylor was often at the school even throughout summer, working on lesson plans.

"The hallways would be pitch black, but you could see the light coming from her classroom," Ellington said.

For years, Gaylor and her husband owned a garden store in Burgaw. Hawkins learned to love plants through Gaylor, even buying an azalea from her and planting it in her backyard.

Hurricane Florence ripped that azalea away in September, just as Gaylor was recovering from an aneurysm she had had the month before.

Before the 2018-19 school year started, Gaylor started setting up her classroom, filling it with images of her favorite animal: the flamingo. But Hawkins would have to take over before Gaylor met her new class.

A personal challenge

For much of the year, the plan was that Gaylor would return to the classroom. But last month, Hawkins learned her friend had been moved to life support after suffering a stroke.

"It's been a challenge since her funeral," Hawkins said. "Before, it was like, she's going to be back and I'm going to be right here to help her transition back to the classroom."

When both women were still working together at the school, they met before class each morning with other teachers for a prayer circle. The women shared a deep faith; before talking with a reporter last week, Hawkins said a quick prayer. That faith has helped Hawkins through Gaylor's loss.

"I was like, 'This is a challenge,' but every day I walk in that room and I feel her presence," she said.

Ellington said the school community is planning memorials to Gaylor, including an oak to be planted outside Malpass Corner.

Among the things Hawkins misses is texting near-daily with her friend. She still holds onto the last texts she shared with Gaylor in early March.

For every one of her 25 years at Malpass Corner, Hawkins insisted on staying in Room 104. But to pick up Gaylor's mantle, she went down the hall to Room 108.

"When (Angie) said, 'You can do it,' then I've got to do her proud," Hawkins said. "I've got to make sure these kids are where Angie would want them to be."

Reporter Cammie Bellamy can be reached at 910-343-2339 or Cammie.Bellamy@StarNewsOnline.com.