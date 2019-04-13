GRAHAM — A Burlington man pleaded guilty this week to the violent September 2017 robbery of a man and woman who had been sitting in a car.

Dimeyo Alfred McGee, 26, of 431 Dudley St., Burlington, pleaded guilty this week in Alamance County Superior Court to two counts of felony common-law robbery and given two consecutive sentences of 19 to 32 months in prison, or a minimum of three years, two months to a maximum of five years, four months. He has served 18 months in the Alamance County Detention Center awaiting trial.

McGee violently robbed two people he found sitting in a car Sept. 15, 2017, according to a prosecution motion to increase his bond filed after his Nov. 3, 2017, arrest. He robbed one man at gunpoint taking his wallet and beating him and robbed the woman of her wallet by mounting her from behind and hitting her in the head until she handed it over. When police served warrants on those charges, McGee fled on a bicycle and when arrested had counterfeit money and a white powder originally thought to be cocaine.

He was originally charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, but in exchange for pleading guilty to the lesser charge of common law robbery, McGee was not prosecuted as a habitual felon, which would have made his sentence longer. Prosecutors dismissed charges of simple assault, assault on a female, possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of a counterfeit currency and resist, delay and obstruct law enforcement officers.

Also this week in Superior Court:

One of the suspects in the 2016 killing of a woman in a Main Street boarding house is now eligible for cash bond after more than two years awaiting trial.

Jasmine Dezira McNew, 29, of 413 Cameron St., Burlington, is now held on $100,000 bond, according to court records. Charged with first-degree murder, she had been held without bond.

Christina Marie Smith, 32, was shot in the head and killed on Dec. 28, 2016, during the armed robbery of a low-level drug dealer in the room of the boarding house where she stayed, 1012 S. Main St., Burlington.

McNew, Marlow Laddell Southern, 36, Tyrees Nathanial Williams, 19, and Khalil Le’Mon Starks, 23, each are charged with first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Smith’s death.

According to search warrant applications by Burlington police, Southern, described as the cousin of Smith’s boyfriend and roommate, had come to the couple’s door and entered their room briefly. That witness — who told investigators he had been selling crack cocaine that night — said he saw shadows under the door after Southern closed it and suspected a robbery. Two men — Williams and Starks, police say — came in as Southern left and robbed the witness of his remaining cocaine.

Smith started shouting at the robbers, according to the statement in the warrant application, and one of them shot her in the head.

Witnesses identified Southern’s car, and he and McNew admitted to being at the house to buy crack. Investigators allege the couple conspired with Williams and Starks to commit the robbery.

Southern is being held on $752,500 bond, Williams is held on $400,000 and Starks has been transferred to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

