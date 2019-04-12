Members of law enforcement and the Henderson County community are mourning the sudden loss of Lt. Jimmy Case, a man described as an honest leader dedicated to serving the public.

The longtime Hendersonville Police Department officer, who passed away unexpectedly April 11, was well-known in the community and respected by his peers. He received numerous awards and recognition for his service and dedication to the community.

Case served HPD in many capacities and was also a member of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office from 1984-94 prior to joining the city department in 1999.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2012, and became an acting lieutenant in 2017, receiving a promotion to full Lieutenant earlier this year, according to a news release from the city. Case served as a K-9 officer, motorcycle officer, hostage negotiator and Alive at 25 instructor for the department.

Police Chief Herbert Blake described Case as a man who loved his job and serving his community.

“He was exactly the type of person you want to represent your police department and interact with the public during difficult times,” Blake said. “We tend to interact with people when they’re not having a good day. Jimmy was the type of person who could connect and communicate with anyone.”

Case was a man who loved his wife and family, and a true leader with a great attitude, the chief said.

“The world is full of people who are cynical and bitter. Jimmy was the opposite of that, and he was a magnet to people because of it,” he said.

Case was a positive influence to the younger officers on his team and in the department, Blake said.

“If there was a chance for an officer to jump on his team they would jump,” he said. “He was seen as a mentor.”

Case was honored with the Bill Powers Leadership Award for Supervisor of the Year during HPD’s annual awards ceremony last month. He also won the award for 2016 and 2013, a true testament to the incredible reputation he had at the department, Blake said. Case and his team members were the recipients of the Outstanding Team Award for 2014.

The city recently featured Case in a story about the National Safety Council’s Alive at 25 program for teens.

Case jumped at the opportunity to teach the class several years ago, Blake previously said, because of a personal experience and seeing firsthand what can happen when drivers make poor decisions. Thirteen years ago, Case and his wife were in a serious motorcycle accident. The crash was caused by a distracted driver and his wife ended up losing her leg as a result.

Case worked as a K-9 officer since late 2001, and even participated in Shop With a Hero and help lead House of Worship Security Training sessions.

“No one was better known in this department than Jimmy,” Blake said.

HPD just recently ordered Case a new shirt for his motorcycle uniform. He was anxious to get back on his motorcycle as the weather warms up.

The department is depending on veteran leaders to reassure fellow officers during this difficult time, especially those on Case’s team.

“I can’t think of anything that is more of a kick in the gut to me,” Blake said. “This can’t be explained. It can be felt, but it cannot be explained.”

Officer Antonio Valdibia was a member of Case’s team, and said he could always trust his supervisor to be honest and straightforward.

“If you had self-doubt or a question on something, he would tell you exactly what he thought. There were no pulling back punches like a lot of people who will tell you what you want to hear,” Valdibia said.

Case had a lot of common sense and street smarts, Valdibia explained, and they couldn’t go anywhere in town without hearing a “Hey Jimmy!” from someone.

“He was just a good ole boy,” he said. “Even the bad guys we dealt with on a regular basis would see him and shake his hand.”

Case was respected by all who knew him, and taught Valdibia and his peers a great deal about being an officer.

“He was a good person and going to be very hard to replace,” Valdibia said. “There is only one Jimmy Case.”

Maj. Frank Stout with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said he has had a friendship with Case since 1992. No matter how long they went without talking, Stout could always count on being able to pick up right where they left off.

Their daughters were rival volleyball players – with Stout’s attending West and Case’s at East, Stout recalled.

“Even still to this day he would ask how my daughter was doing,” Stout said. “He was always concerned with someone other than himself.”

Case would always go the extra mile, and served the community of Hendersonville well, Stout said.

“I held him in high regard as a friend and a fellow officer.”

During tragic times like this, local law enforcement come together and lean on each other for support, Stout explained, regardless of the uniform. The sheriff’s office and highway patrol have helped pick up calls for the police department during this difficult time, he added.

“This is a devastating blow to law enforcement,” Stout said. “Jimmy had been (at the department) for so long and was so respected. He was a stable influence and a rock for his department. When you lose someone so suddenly it is very hard.”

Stout asks the community to remember the Case family and local emergency services workers in their prayers and thoughts.

“Please remember the Case family, law enforcement and first responders as we lay one of our own to rest,” Stout said.

The outpouring of support and sorrow for Case is coming throughout the community.

“The Law Enforcement community lost a true hero this afternoon,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday. “HPD Lieutenant Jimmy Case will be forever missed. Jimmy served at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office from 1984-1994 before joining the Hendersonville Police Department in 199.

“We at HCSO offer our deepest condolences to the Case family and our brothers and sister in Blue at the Hendersonville Police Department. It isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later”

“Tonight our hearts are heavy,” the Henderson County Fire and Rescue Honor Squad said in a Facebook post. “To our Family at Hendersonville Police Department and the Case family you are in our thoughts and prayers. Jimmy was a brother to us all and will be greatly missed. Rest easy our Brother.”

“Polk County Sheriff’s Office sends their deepest condolences to the Case family and to the Hendersonville Police Department on the loss of Lt. Jimmy Case,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a post. “Lt. Case will be forever missed. Rest easy our Brother.”

Service arrangements will be announced at a later time, according to the city.