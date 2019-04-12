Editor’s note: Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30. The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted, edited only for length. One of several questions answered has been printed here, and candidates were given a 150 word limit. Republican candidates Graham Boyd, Chimer Davis and Donald Cox and Democratic candidate Gregory Humphrey did not respond with answers to the questions. Constitution Party candidate Greg Holt does not have a primary, and his questionnaire can be found online. To read the full, unedited questionnaire filled out by candidates visit JDNews.com, NewBernSJ.com or Kinston.com.



Question: How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?



Republicans

Kevin Baiko: "I will aspire to become a respected member of the Liberty Caucus, as was Walter Jones. I will hold myself and our federal government to its rulebook, The US Constitution, and I will represent the interests of my constituents rather than partisan, foreign or corporate agendas."

Paul Beaumont: "My top three legislative priorities are: secure our borders, economic development, and support the family. Until our border is secure we will continue to be subjected to the cost, the crime, the flow of drugs, and the threat to our national security by illegal immigration. Second, to reduce unemployment, our district needs to improve intermodal transportation and field high speed broadband. I would work to accelerate the construction of I-87. Nothing would help our district’s economy more. Finally, the family has been under attack for decades, I would be supportive of measures that would increase education options and improved flexibility to assist in infant care."

Celeste Cairns: "I am a strong supporter of President Trump’s agenda to keep America secure and unleash our economy’s true potential. I will wholeheartedly oppose Nancy Pelosi’s big-government, socialist policies that will bankrupt future generations, open our borders, and socialize our healthcare system. I will stand up for conservative values each and every day in Congress and will not allow our freedoms to be compromised by radicals in the Democratic Party."

Gary Ceres: "I will continue to support President Trump's efforts to fund the border wall and crack down on illegal immigration. I will help the Trump Administration in its efforts to reign in out of control federal spending and I will stand up to the radical agenda promoted by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. I will be the Working Class answer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the left."

Phil Law: "My agenda would in no way reconcile with Nancy Pelosi and her unconstitutional attempts to deny our Second Amendment rights. I will always stand with president Trump as he fights every day for America."

Francis De Luca: "More with President Trump than Speaker Pelosi. My agenda is to work to reduce overall federal spending and support the President."

Jeffrey Moore: "My first legislative priority is to support President Trump in his efforts to secure the border and reestablish law and order on the issue of immigration. There is no excuse for the risks our citizens and communities are subjected to by refusing to act as an unknown amount of unknown people enter our country illegally. Securing the blessings of liberty requires securing our sovereignty and all of our rights, and this can never be fully achieved unless the border is secured and immigration laws enforced. This is my top priority not only because it is rising to a level of national emergency, but also because it is a problem for which their is a straight forward solution and we need only to have the political will to implement it. The president has that will, I have that will, and, most importantly, so do the people of this country. We must get it done."

Greg Murphy: "Reform of our nation’s broken healthcare system."

Michelle Nix: "I will reestablish constituency services for the Third District and join with the Republicans to repel attempts by the Left to institute socialism in America."

Mike Payment: "Getting spending under control so that taxes can be lowered and stay low. Secure our boarders and maintain funding for our Military to keep it Strong and Effective. Support our President!"

Joan Perry: "We must protect our most vulnerable citizens. I will work to defund Planned Parenthood and pass the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which limits abortion from twenty week-old babies. I’ve held babies as small as the palm of my hand and believe we should foster a culture that values all life, from our youngest to our oldest."

Eric Rouse: "I will always vote to protect Eastern North Carolina values and support President Trump."

Phil Shepard: "My top legislative priority is to represent the interests of the people of the 3rd Congressional District to the best of my ability which would include agriculture and farming, military and veterans’ affairs, fishing industry, tourism, waterways and coastal needs, and small business. I will strive to continue to provide the best constituent services in the 3rd District as had been provided by the office of the late Walter B. Jones, Jr."

Michael Speciale: "Border security and the wall! It is the responsibility of the federal government to keep the borders secure and they are doing a poor job of fulfilling their primary mission."

Democrats

Richard Bew: "If there’s one thing I learned in my seven years working with congress, and three serving under the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, you must advance your interests on multiple fronts, not just a singular issue. One sure way to fail is to develop only one way to succeed. My priority will always be to look out for the variety of interests that impact Eastern Carolina. That’s why I’m running to protect our seniors and Medicare, to expand healthcare access and make it more affordable, fight for better education funding and before and after school programs, and oppose offshore drilling and seismic blasting."

Ike Johnson: "My top priority is representing the needs of the people of Eastern North Carolina. They want to plan for their future – from their jobs, their children’s education, their medications and healthcare – to a better environment and protecting our coastline and our farmers and fisherman. I will be a Congressman that will stand for North Carolina; it’s people and their future."

Dana Outlaw: "My top priority is to protect the most vital defense line of the United States by supporting the Coast Guard station at Elizabeth City, the Seymour Johnson Air Force base in Goldsboro, the Marine Corp Air Station at Cherry Point, and Camp Lejuene. Along the same lines are sustaining the main economic engine of Eastern North Carolina, which are our farmers and commercial fishermen, by opposing offshore drilling and corporate takeover of family farms."

Ernest Reeves: "My top legislative priority is to increase the minimum wage to $10.25 an hour by 2022. 1) A person working 160 hours a month will see an increase in pay of $520 per month or $6240 per year 2) Increasing the minimum wage over a three year period is just and will help average skilled employees improve their quality of life, communities, the economy (people spend more when they have more to spend) and job productivity because people work better when they have less financial burdens."

Allen Thomas: "Increasing access and affordability to health care and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. Healthcare is a right, not a privilege and too many people across Eastern North Carolina are suffering due to the lack of access and affordability of quality care. We deserve a leader in Washington who is going to take on big prescription drug companies, work with those at the state level to expand Medicaid to our district, and protect our seniors and the commitments we made to Medicare-seniors should not have to choose between food and their medicine. We can do all of these things if we are willing to come to the table and work together to get results."

Libertarians

Shannon Bray: "Our military and veteran services are my top priority. I will also bring cyber security issues to the forefront."

Tim Harris: "Emergency action to “full-stop” halt the current legislative morass at the VA and cut our veteran care loose from the VA. We have veterans dying at full “blood-loss” rates. It's time we tourniquet the system. We must send all vets in VA care to local private providers and simply send the bills to the VA while we work out a process for a single-payer style managed care system for veterans care. Yes it will cost a lot of money but that's the price of war.

Getting us out of wars that cost us six trillion dollars since 9/11, restricting Presidential warmaking powers and returning those to the Congress. Ending the costly trade war the President has started at a cost 1.4 billion dollars a month. We have to get our factories & farms back to what they do best- making and selling."