WILMINGTON -- Come support the Seahawk Wildlife Society (SWS). This will be the Seahawk's first beast feast. Enjoy a buffet-style dinner featuring a variety of dishes including game meat such as bobcat, beaver, and deer. There will also be a variety of fish dishes and a soup and salad bar. A raffle will also be held where you can win prizes from local businesses. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $6 for children.

The event will be held 5-7 p.m. April 12 at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 612 S. College Road.

Proceeds will go to the Seahawk Wildlife Society. The SWS is Seahawk's student chapter of The Wildlife Society (TWS), an international professional society for wildlife scientists, managers, and educators. Club members attend the NC Chapter of TWS annual meeting, the International Conference, and the Student Conclave. At these events, they learn about cutting-edge research in wildlife conservation and are able to network with wildlife professionals from across the globe. The beast feast will help provide them the opportunities to attend these events.

Details: email uncwseahawkwildlife@gmail.com.

Send items to new.hanover@starnewsonline.com, brunswick@starnewsonline.com or pender@starnewsonline.com at least two weeks in advance of an event.