Onslow County

The following meals will be served at Onslow County Schools for the week of April 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage biscuit, applesauce and orange juice.

Tuesday: Mini maple pancakes, raisins and apple juice.

Wednesday: Breakfast sausage pizza, applesauce and orange juice.

Thursday: Student holiday.

Friday: Student holiday.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Corndog nuggets or macaroni and cheese. Choice of two: black-eyed peas, grape tomatoes, and baked apples.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Cheeseburger or beef and bean chili. Choice of two: cornbread, baked potatoes, mixed vegetables and peaches.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or meatball sub. Choice of two: steamed broccoli and carrots, and pears.

Thursday: Student holiday.

Friday: Student holiday.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Camp Lejeune

Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools will be on Spring Break for the week of April 14.

Carteret County

The following meals will be served at Carteret County Schools for the week of April 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast on a stick or donut holes, toast, cereal, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Breakfast pizza or poptart; cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Sausage biscuit, cereal, toast, oatmeal, orange juice and dried fruit mix.

Thursday: French toast sticks, cereal, toast, fruit juice and fresh fruit.

Friday: Egg and cheese biscuit, grits, cereal, toast, apple juice and fresh fruit.

Lunch

Monday: Choice of one: Chicken nuggets or chilidog. Choice of two: cole slaw, baked beans, mixed fruit and apple juice.

Tuesday: Choice of one: Chicken sandwich or toasted ham and cheese sandwich. Choice of two: garden salad, tater tots, peaches and fruit juice.

Wednesday: Choice of one: Chicken pot pie or cheeseburger. Choice of two: carrot souffle, broccoli with cheese sauce, apple crisp and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Choice of one: Taco with trimmings or pepperoni pizza. Choice of two: cheese refried beans, corn, fresh fruit and orange juice.

Friday: Choice of one: Pepperoni pizza or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.. Choice of two: baby carrots, and apple juice.

All meals served with choice of milk.

Jones County

The following meals will be served at Jones County Schools for the week of April 14:

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice and fruit.

Tuesday: Fruit muffin, cereal, juice and fruit.

Wednesday: French toast sticks, cereal, juice and fruit.

Thursday: Cinnamon bun, cereal, juice and fruit.

Friday: Student holiday.

Lunch

Monday: Cheeseburger or pizzasticks; sweet potatoes, turnips and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit or pizza; baby carrots, potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Spaghetti or corndog; garden salad, ranchero beans and pears.

Thursday: Taco with trimmings or pizzasticks; broccoli, peas and peaches.

Friday: Student holiday.

All meals served with choice of milk.