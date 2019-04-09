Karma. If you decide you need so much excitement in your life that you want to kill a Rhino illegally, then don’t be surprised when you get trampled by an elephant and eaten by a lion. I wish Disney would make a movie about it but I doubt it.

If again you find your life so boring that it sounds like a good idea to put on a bullet proof vest and to have your friend shoot you, and then you give him a turn because who wants to be left out of that fun? You may need a better hobby. The worst part about it is when you get busted, just come clean. We all know alcohol was involved — but there needs to be something deeper, a filter that wasn’t quite working in the brain. Oh well, makes for good media and they both became poster children for, “Hold my beer”.

The Town of Surf City was awarded over $300,000 for the design and engineering of a new “off the island” Town Hall to replace the outdated one damaged during Florence. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they considered offering a “contest” with a prize of $25,000 to the winner for someone to design the new and modern Town Hall? The people of the town could even vote on the winner, since the town hall is part of the community, not a private enterprise. With technology and availability to drafting programs, how wonderful it would be if perhaps a young person would stop playing video games and use all that technology to create a legacy. One can only dream.

H.R. 2079, the Freedom Financing Act (created by Congressman Roger Williams of Texas) would ensure that banks can no longer pick and choose who they want to provide services to. The Bill states that any constitutionally protected firearm businesses would be entitled to services offered by banking corporations such as credit card processing and having business accounts. It is a shame in the 21st century we need laws to protect law abiding businesses.

This time of year is prime snake season. Cleaning out a garage? Doing yard work? Those little slithering uninvited guests are getting out to enjoy the warming temps and sunshine and sometimes our paths cross. I have a few “regulars” that have been around for years. Nice rat snakes that don’t bother me and I don’t bother them, but give me a copperhead and game on. Snake shot is a pellet packed ammo designed for pistols and revolvers. Most popular in .38 special, this specialty ammo is great to have as a back up to a safe day in the yard of woods. Stay safe my friends.

Remember knowledge is power and Rhinos have friends too.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.