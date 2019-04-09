Editor’s note: Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30. The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted, edited only for length. One of several questions answered has been printed here, and candidates were given a 150 word limit. Republican candidates Graham Boyd, Chimer Davis and Donald Cox and Democratic candidate Gregory Humphrey did not respond to the questionnaire. Constitution Party candidate Greg Holt does not have a primary, and his questionnaire can be found online. To read the full, unedited questionnaire filled out by candidates visit JDNews.com, NewBernSJ.com or Kinston.com.





Question: While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?



Republicans

Kevin Baiko: "First, we should only send our service members into harms way when justified enough to congressionally declare war. Second, those damaged in service to their country deserve standard of care treatment paid by their country. Third, the VA needs to incorporate medical cannabis into its treatment regimen of both chronic pain and PTSD. Forth, Congress must return the favor of (our service members) defending The Constitution by defending it themselves."

Paul Beaumont: "As Navy former navy pilot, with almost 20 years of working in support of the Department of Defense I am committed to the continued defense of this nation. I have maintained close relationships with active and retired service men and women in all branches; as such I am keenly aware of the effects of inadequate funding for spare parts and maintenance on the tools our military needs to do their job. Restoring materiel readiness to our services is critical to the defense of our nation. Finally, as a plank owner of the Currituck County Veteran’s Advisory Board, we provide liaison between the governing body and the veterans of our county and advocates for our county’s veterans."

Celeste Cairns: "As the daughter of a U.S. Army veteran, mother of an ROTC cadet, and wife of a Green Beret for 23 years, caring for our active and retired service members is personal to me. I will fight to ensure that both our veterans and active duty service members have access to the quality medical care they deserve. I will not allow anyone in Congress to play politics with our national security. I will work with President Trump to ensure our military is well-funded and our men and women in uniform have access to the technology and equipment they need to continue keeping our nation secure."

Gary Ceres: "I will actively seek a massive increase in military pay and upgrading housing facilities and recreational facilities for military families. No military family should ever need to seek public assistance while serving this county. I also favor continuing the reforms of the Veterans' Affairs Administration started by the Trump Administration."

Phil Law: "The same way I did on the battlefield in Iraq -- by standing with my brothers-in-arms against those that would attempt to thwart our mission to protect America. We need higher pay for the military and better benefits. The VA is in desperate need of overhaul and I am sickened to see how our heroes from Normandy, Khe Sanh, Desert Storm and countless other battles are being treated now. Fixing this issue is one of my top priorities."

Francis De Luca: "I have over 30 years of service showing my commitment to the military. As a representative I will work to ensure the military has the resources and training to accomplish the mission."

Jeffrey Moore: "My commitment to the military will be demonstrated by the utmost reverence for the men and women that make the sacrifice to serve our nation and protect its people. That means opposing endless wars, and making sure that any battle we send our men and women into is firmly in our national security interests. We cannot take the lives of the men and women for granted. We must provide our military and our veterans with the best care and protections at a level that matches the level of care and protection they provide us in fulfillment of their duty. Healthcare and family care for our military and their families must be efficient, portable, and allow for the benefits of personal choices and free markets. I would be an advocate for our military installations in eastern NC, as they are an integral component."

Greg Murphy: "No other state sees the sacrifice demonstrated by our men and women in uniform as well as NC. They have my greatest support and respect. I will support them absolutely and with complete resolve."

Michelle Nix: "As the daughter and granddaughter of military members, I know what military families and members go through. I will work zealously to ensure they are taken care of and are never sent into an unnecessary war."

Mike Payment: "I entered the US Navy at the age of 17 under President Ronald Reagan who showed me what a strong, efficient and respectfully Military needs to be. We need to maintain this level and I will support all efforts to appropriate funds needed for this. I will not sacrifice our Military Readiness by reducing funding."

Joan Perry: "My father was a World War II veteran who instilled in me a lifelong respect for anyone who wears the uniform and sacrifices their lives to protect our liberties. In Eastern North Carolina, the military is also a vital part of our economy, and I will fight to keep our bases from being closed and fight for the additional funding they need. As a physician, I believe our veterans deserve better health care than they usually receive at the VA. I’ll fight for expanded options for veterans to seek private sector doctors, which will save taxpayer dollars and more importantly, give veterans better, more accessible health care."

Eric Rouse: "I have always supported the military and our veterans. Military bases are extremely important in Eastern North Carolina and protecting members of the military and their families is always a top priority of mine."

Phil Shepard: "I will support budgets that include the necessary funds to build a strong military and maintain its operations as well as fully support the military members and veterans who have given many sacrifices to our country in its defense. This includes making sure the military members and veterans have the necessary health care and adequate VA services and hospitals/clinics to attend to their needs."

Michael Speciale: "By doing everything I can to ensure that they have what they need for training, for combat, for morale, and by working to keep our military from becoming a social proving ground for all of the destructive ideas that emanate from the left."

Democrats

Richard Bew: "I’m a 29 year veteran of the US Marine Corps. I’ve done 8 combat tours and finished my final tour at the most senior levels of military working as the Senior Legislative Aide to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I was the first (and only) candidate to oppose the President ... taking billions from military construction, Camp Lejeune, and Cherry Point. With my experience in the military, particularly in my legislative roll with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and three Commandants, I have already advanced more legislative issues for the military than every one of the 25 other candidates on the ballot put together."

Ike Johnson: "I absolutely identify with and appreciate our Veterans and military personnel. Eastern NC is a community that deeply values its service members. Our policies - whether it be health care, retirement benefits, mental health, etc. - should always reflect that."

Dana Outlaw: "The US Marine Corp is the first line of defense and offense for our nation. I’m a real estate appraiser for retired and active duty military, and I speak to them every day. A dime taken from them is not in the best interest of our nation. We have to support the Marine Corp, and we have to support the Coast Guard, especially in light of the spike in drugs pouring into the US. One of my first acts as a Congressman will be to go to all 434 other Representatives to build a collation to ensure our Marine Corp is always supported."

Ernest Reeves: "As a former enlisted soldier, sergeant, scholarship cadet, and retired military officer with 20 years on active duty my hope is to be on the U.S. House Committees for Veterans and Foreign Affairs so that I can voice the concerns of our military personnel (their families) and veterans across the North Carolina 3rd Congressional District. Moreover, as a disabled and combat zone veteran I hope to be the “voice” of the people in the 3rd Congressional District of North Carolina in Congress on veterans issues."

Allen Thomas: "Military families are an integral part of this district and North Carolina. I believe in military funding and investments, not cuts to Cherry Point or Camp Lejeune funding for a political walls that do not accomplish the goals. We need to ensure our service men and women have the resources, training, and education needed to fight 21st-century battles in the smartest and most efficient way possible through our use of soft power via international diplomacy and technology. We also need to adequately provide for our military families via increased infrastructure projects- currently, 23 percent of our military’s infrastructure is graded as ‘poor’ while 9 percent is ‘failing’. We need to update military housing-no family should have to live in a home with lead pipes or mold, expand childcare options, and help military spouses secure employment- most spouses are underemployed by current employment standards."

Libertarians

Shannon Bray: "I am a US Navy veteran and I am active in the veteran community. Our military needs our emotional and financial support. Veterans are killing themselves in VA parking lots. To me, our military isn’t only an issue. It is a primary commitment."

Tim Harris: "As a US Marine Veteran and North Carolina native I know how important our military communities are to us. My commitment is not to some ephemeral idea of military power and strength. My commitment is to the men and women of our armed forces and their families. And there's no greater act than in keeping them home. We must end our wars. We must fund and modernize our bases while we rationally draw down and restructure our armed forces. This President wants to take 500 million from bases here in NC- clean water for Lejeune Marines and families, clean and functional mess facilities, barracks and base services funds that keep our servicemen & women healthy and happy. These are vital funds stolen to build a useless wall when they should be used keeping our promises to our armed forces and their families."