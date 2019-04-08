Truliant promotes Murray

WINSTON-SALEM — Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Chris Murray to the role of senior vice president of member experience and operations.

In his new role, Murray will be responsible for overseeing Member Financial Centers, credit administration, traditional marketing and indirect auto lending. He reports to Anderson Langford, Truliant’s chief operating officer.

He is responsible for leading Truliant’s network of more than 30 Member Financial Centers, including its Eastern, Central and Southern regions. His oversight includes branch operations, reporting, expansion, policy and procedures.

Murray joined Truliant in 2009 as manager of the High Point Member Center and has held the positions of area manager, regional director and vice president of member experience. He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

***

Zaxby’s hiring event April 10

ASHEBORO — An employment event for Zaxby’s will be held at Triad Goodwill’s Asheboro Career Center, 1064 E. Dixie Drive, on Wednesday, April 10, from 2-4 p.m. Zaxby’s has openings for assistant managers, shift supervisors and crew members.

To save time and allow applicants to get in line upon entry: Click the Fast Pass logo on TriadGoodwill.org, print and complete the registration form and bring it to the event.

Bring resumes and dress professionally. Arrange for childcare in advance.

For more information or resume assistance, call 336-610-0400.

***

Nissan dismisses Ghosn

TOKYO — Nissan Motor ousted former chairman Carlos Ghosn from its board at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Monday following his arrest and indictment.

Nissan’s shareholders also approved the appointment of Renault’s new chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as a new member.

Shareholders also decided to remove Ghosn’s right-hand man Greg Kelly from the board after he was also charged with collaborating with the former chairman over alleged financial misconduct.

In 1999, Renault sent Ghosn to spearhead a turnaround at Nissan, which nearly went bankrupt, after forging a capital alliance with the Japanese carmaker. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance sold more than 10 million vehicles in 2018 after Ghosn reinvigorated Nissan.