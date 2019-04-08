Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Phillip R. Shepard

Age: 64

City of birth: Jacksonville, NC

Current city of residence: Jacksonville, NC

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: NC Representative; District 15; Onslow County

Best way for voters to contact you: Email (shepardponslow@aol.com) and/or phone number (910) 389-6392

Why are you running?

I am running because I know I have made a difference to the constituents of the 15thDistrict in Onslow County serving in my fifth term, and I know I will be able to make a difference to the constituents of the 3rd US Congressional District. As Transportation Chair, I have worked extremely hard to provide funding for much needed infrastructure maintenance and repairs to highways, secured funding for our ferry system such replacing ferry vessels, increasing the ferry budget, purchasing a dredge system ensuring our waterways and our channels to our ports remain open and free from obstruction. As a state legislator, we reduced the individual income tax and corporate tax rates. As your Congressman, I will work to reduce taxes on the hard working American families and businesses.

I share the many values that the people of Eastern NC are concerned about. I have been endorsed by the NRA and NC Right to Life. I also received 100% grade from the American Conservative Union. I will vote and support a balanced budget amendment. And I will support President Trump in his endeavors to make America great again. I humbly ask for your vote and support. God bless you, and God bless America!

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

I already have an open door policy as a current state legislator and will continue to do so. I am willing to go and meet with my constituents anywhere that is convenient to the them whether it be at the district office, any place in the district, or where ever they choose. I am most willing to communicate my opinion on matters concerning my district and/or legislator matters. I will continue to make my constituents aware of my voting record, voice my concerns with them, and continue to listen to my constituents regarding their concerns and ideas as well.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

I will support legislation that would create a disaster relief fund from the Federal government that would coordinate with state and local authorities to establish funds and matching grants ensuring that our counties in Eastern NC have the funds available to repair infrastructure, provide services, and meet other needs.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I fully support President Trump regarding his economic and foreign affairs policy, national defense, immigration proposals and policies which include building the wall, and full support of Israel.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

I will support budgets that include the necessary funds to build a strong military and maintain its operations as well as fully support the military members and veterans who have given many sacrifices to our country in its defense. This includes making sure the military members and veterans have the necessary health care and adequate VA services and hospitals/clinics to attend to their needs.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

Yes, it is important to me, and I would vote for a balanced budget amendment. I would look for fat within the budget to eliminate and no longer send foreign aid to countries that are not our allies. I also would support public assistance programs that require people to work if they are physically capable.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

My top legislative priority is to represent the interests of the people of the 3rd Congressional District to the best of my ability which would include agriculture and farming, military and veterans’ affairs, fishing industry, tourism, waterways and coastal needs, and small business. I will strive to continue to provide the best constituent services in the 3rd District as had been provided by the office of the late Walter B. Jones, Jr.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

My vision is to better vet incoming immigrants to ensure they are legally in compliance with US Immigration regulations which I believe need to be improved and strengthened. We must absolutely verify that they are not involved in drug smuggling and human trafficking. Also, we must ensure they are not an enemy of our country and are not or have not been involved in any terrorist activities such as ISIS, Al Queda, etc.