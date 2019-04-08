Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Mike Payment

Age: 54

City of birth: Miami

Current city of residence: Currituck County

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: County Commissioner Vice-Chair and President of CT Mechanical, Inc.

Best way for voters to contact you: Phone or email

Why are you running?

I have the experience fighting for the people in Washington and the ability to represent our district effectively and fairly for all citizens. I am a Christian Conservative Republican who understands or heritage with farming and the fishing industry.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

As a business owner, I understand you need to treat customer with Respect, Honesty, Listen to their concerns, Get back with them ,Do what you say and Own up to mistakes. I will follow this same standards while in Congress. I am out in the public and meet many individuals with my business, as a current elected official and as a Volunteer Fire Fighter. I enjoy getting out to events and meeting people. This will continue this while in Congress. I will provide information on social media and personally while at events all throughout our district.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

Get the President to make a visit to our area and see 1st hand how this is effective our area. Then I would get support from others in Congress to agree on steps to get the appropriate measures in place to get our area back to where is was. This will take someone with good communication skills which I possess.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I possess the skills to bring groups together and get conversations started. This is what has to happen 1st to get both side working together then the issues can be put on the table. Nothing is easy and neither will this, but someone who can get the process started needs to be in Congress and that person is me.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

I entered the US Navy at the age of 17 under President Ronald Reagan who showed me what a strong, efficient and respectfully Military needs to be. We need to maintain this level and I will support all efforts to appropriate funds needed for this. I will not sacrifice our Military Readiness by reducing funding.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

Our national budget is out of control and some of the elected officials must think it is Rocket science because they have no clue. This is very important to me and as a business owner I understand the importance of maintaining a budget. I will be the one who will stand up and speak out against sending money overseas and adding the fat to bills just so a special interest group gets what they want. This has to stop now or the budget will never decrease. Tax payers work hard for their money and I understand this. I will respect our tax dollars and as a Conservative, will stop wasteful spending.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

Getting spending under control so that taxes can be lowered and stay low. Secure our boarders and maintain funding for our Military to keep it Strong and Effective. Support our President!

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

The 1st thing needs to be getting our borders secured and supporting our President on building the wall. Or President is one of action and got tired of all the talk. He took action and I applaud him for this. Next we need to identify the illegal immigrants and get them returned to their country or file the proper documents to make them legal. Then get them off of the tax payers dollars and start paying for their benefits like the rest of us.