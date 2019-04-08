Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Michele Nix

Age: 52

City of birth: Troy, NY

Current city of residence: Kinston, NC

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: N/A

Best way for voters to contact you: info@michelenix.com

Why are you running?

I am running to support President Trump and his agenda for America.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

I would meet with constituencies and seek their input as their representative. I have been transparent with my reasons for running, and I will stay committed to those reasons while in office.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

Hurricanes are a great concern for those in Eastern North Carolina. When hurricanes hit, the best and most equipped leaders to restore communities are the local and state governments. When I am in Congress, I will work with the NC delegation and communicate with local governments in the event of a natural disaster.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

Like President Trump, I would be open to negotiations, however, I will never compromise on core foundational conservative principles. I will look for opportunities to reach across the aisle and stay committed to our president and his agenda.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

As the daughter and granddaughter of military members, I know what military families and members go through. I will work zealously to ensure they are taken care of and are never sent into an unnecessary war.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

Yes, reducing the national deficit is very important to me. I would work to balance the budget by reducing the size and scope of government. I would look for cuts in entitlements, pork-barrel spending, and inflated bureaucracies.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

I will reestablish constituency services for the Third District and join with the Republicans to repel attempts by the Left to institute socialism in America.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

Our first priority should be to secure the southern border with either a physical wall or with technology. Once the border is secure, we must enforce our existing immigration laws and be intentional about who is welcomed into the country.