Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Kevin Baiko

Age: 50

City of birth: San Jose, CA

Current city of residence: Moyock, NC

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: Physician & Medical Director of North Carolina Medical Cannabis Patients Network

Best way for voters to contact you: Best way for voters to contact me is through my website: www.KevinBaikoForCongress.com

Why are you running?

I care about our country. I want the chance to hold our government to its Constitution, to make America our priority, to fight for a free market, to affirm family values and to do all I can to end the drug war.

My tipping point to run is the extended rejection to sensible drug policy in our state and federal legislatures, particularly concerning medical cannabis. Recent polls indicate 80% of North Carolina supports its legalization, yet the Republicans in our state legislature make this a partisan issue. I’m standing up on the side of compassion to say what few Republican politicians in Carolina have the courage to acknowledge – that being a Republican, a Christian and an advocate for medical cannabis legalization aren’t mutually exclusive. This is just one issue I care about but it’s likely the one that most sets me apart from the rest.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

I will dedicate a website and a phone line for my constituents to voice concerns and offer feedback. I will regularly visit my district to maintain awareness of regional and local issues. I will thoughtfully consider everything my constituents share with me. On my website I will publish my every congressional vote, explaining my reason(s) for voting the way I did.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

Freedom comes with risks. Inviting the federal government to minimize risk is inviting it to undermine our property rights and liberties. Taxpayers should not subsidize the inevitable losses arising from federal flood insurance and disaster relief. We can and will take care of our own.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I will aspire to become a respected member of the Liberty Caucus, as was Walter Jones. I will hold myself and our federal government to its rulebook, The US Constitution, and I will represent the interests of my constituents rather than partisan, foreign or corporate agendas.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

First, we should only send our service members into harms way when justified enough to congressionally declare war. Second, those damaged in service to their country deserve standard of care treatment paid by their country. Third, the VA needs to incorporate medical cannabis into its treatment regimen of both chronic pain and PTSD. Forth, Congress must return the favor of (our service members) defending The Constitution by defending it themselves.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

Yes. We should start by eliminating all debts held by the Federal Reserve and then we need to cut spending. Eliminate federal agencies and programs not specifically mentioned in the Constitution whose responsibilities are better left to the States, communities and individuals to manage, (including the Depts. of Energy, Interior, Commerce, Education, and HUD).

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

The opioid epidemic has come to Eastern Carolina. Wilmington and Jacksonville rank #1 & #12 in the nation (respectively) for opiod abuse. Our state ranks second in the nation for drug overdose related deaths. An overwhelming majority of Eastern Carolinians, be they Republicans or Democrats, millennials or seniors support the legalization of medical cannabis because they recognize it as a safe, non-addicting alternative to prescription pain medications and street drugs. I fight to end the drug war, starting with legalization of medical cannabis. The health of hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians would be improved.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

Unregulated borders offer little incentive for people who wish to live here to adopt our customs and our values, placing our national identity at risk. I would fortify our borders with both barrier and monitoring technology and enforce firm policy that regulates rates of immigration. We should also minimize incentives motivating illegal immigration, including easy access to healthcare, education and citizenship that illegals currently enjoy, not to mention reevaluating our foreign policies driving it.