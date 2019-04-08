Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Jeff Moore

Age: 34

City of birth: Danville, PA

Current city of residence: Raleigh

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: Editor, First in Freedom Daily - Owner, Moore Insight Inc.

Best way for voters to contact you: Facebook - JeffMooreNC

Why are you running?

I've been driven nearly my whole life by the moral absolutes, as designed by God and codified by our nation's founders, that have enabled the United States to become the freest and most prosperous nation in history. When we speak of rights we must also speak of duty; duty to respect the rights of others, via government or person-to-person interactions. My sense of duty compelled me to enter this race because we need a new generation of conservative leaders resolved to realign government with our founding principles, reestablish respect of our God-given rights, and support President Trump's efforts to secure the blessings of liberty. I am running because I believe in Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, and our children deserve a government that does too.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

My initial focus would be on ensuring the most responsive constituent services operation possible. Transparency must be built on a foundation of honest and willing communication with the people of this district and their concerns. I would lead by example in cutting spending, publishing the congressional office's costs of operation and staff, and purposely building in savings to taxpayers in the office's total budget. For major votes I would bring transparency with video and written explanations of what the legislation portends, what my reasoning is on the issue, and why I am voting in support or opposition.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

The surest way to alleviate budget constraints is to bring more revenues to the counties in the Third District, and the surest way to do that is by laying the groundwork for continued economic growth. Much of the Third District is poor, relative to other parts of the state. We know that more government is not the path to prosperity; limited, small government whose focus is securing our right to life, liberty,and the pursuit of happiness is. We must get the government's heavy hand out of our economic affairs so that we can ore fully realize the fruits of our labor, free small-business owners to do what they do best, and allow the people of eastern North Carolina to provide the spark that will ignite growth and subsequently bolster local budgets.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

My legislative priorities align with President Trump - building a wall to secure our nation's borders, enforcing immigration laws, and draining the swamp. There is very little to reconcile with Speaker Nancy Pelosi from my perspective. Her positions and politics are anathema to our District's success and my job will be to stand strong for the values of eastern North Carolina in the face of a wave of un-American and immoral proposals by Democrats in Washington, D.C.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

My commitment to the military will be demonstrated by the utmost reverence for the men and women that make the sacrifice to serve our nation and protect its people. That means opposing endless wars, and making sure that any battle we send our men and women into is firmly in our national security interests. We cannot take the lives of the men and women for granted. We must provide our military and our veterans with the best care and protections at a level that matches the level of care and protection they provide us in fulfillment of their duty. Healthcare and family care for our military and their families must be efficient, portable, and allow for the benefits of personal choices and free markets. I would be an advocate for our military installations in eastern NC, as they are an integral component, not just in our local economies, but in our military readiness and superiority.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

Reducing the national deficit is incredibly important to me as the debt is reaching levels that risk threats to our national security. That's why I have signed the Reduce the Spending pledge. I would vote for legislation like the 'Penny Plan,' cutting one penny out of every dollar of spending each year until the budget is balanced. We must make the hard decisions to reform our entitlement programs to make sure we fulfill our commitment to current and near-term recipients, while restructuring expectations for younger generations as we seek to meaningfully reduce our unfunded liabilities. Racking up debts to be paid by our children and grandchildren is not just unfair, it will eventually tear at the fabric of our society and it must be tackled with ingenuity and resolve if we are to protect our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for current and future generations.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

My first legislative priority is to support President Trump in his efforts to secure the border and reestablish law and order on the issue of immigration. There is no excuse for the risks our citizens and communities are subjected to by refusing to act as an unknown amount of unknown people enter our country illegally. Securing the blessings of liberty requires securing our sovereignty and all of our rights, and this can never be fully achieved unless the border is secured and immigration laws enforced. This is my top priority not only because it is rising to a level of national emergency, but also because it is a problem for which their is a straight forward solution and we need only to have the political will to implement it. The president has that will, I have that will, and, most importantly, so do the people of this country. We must get it done.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

To me comprehensive immigration reform can only ever be approached after the border is secured to the best our ability - and we have unmatched abilities - and our immigration laws already on the books are enforced. Only then can one seriously approach comprehensive immigration reform, which must place a priority on the interests of America first. Welfare systems must be eliminated as an incentive for illegal immigrants, or immigration in general. Any reforms must focus on merit-base systems that will benefit our nation and communities. Americans deserve immigration that strengthens us, immigrants that assimilate and respect law and order, and does not elevate the cause of immigration at the expense of citizens.