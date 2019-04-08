Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: GREGORY M HOLT

Age: 66

City of birth: GREENSBORO

Current city of residence: NEW BERN

Political party: CONSTITUTION

Current title and/or job: RETIRED ,,MANAGE SMALL BUSINESS

Best way for voters to contact you: TELEPHONE OR EMAIL GREG@GREGHOLTFORCONGRESS.COM:

Why are you running?

I WANT TO MAKE SURE OUR CORE VALUES IN OUR DISTRICT ARE VOTED FOR AND REPRESENTED

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

I WOULD MAKE SURE THAT THERE ARE NO LOBBYIST IN MY OFFICE AND TAKE CARE OF PEOPLE IN OUR DISTRICT AS THEY REPORT PROBLEMS TO MY OFFICE

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

WE HAVE TO WORK SMART AND PLAN FOR DEVASTATION BETTER ,AND REMOVE ALL WASTEFULL ITEMS THAT ARE IN OUR CURRENT PROGRAMS.WASTEFUL DISHONESTY SHOULD BE REMOVED AS WELL

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I WOULD ABSOLUTELY SUPPORT OUR BORDER SECURITY ,IMMIGRANTS ARE WONDERFUL ,MY WIFE IS AN IMMIGRANT AND NOW A US CITIZEN.SHE CAME HERE HOPING AND WORKING FOR A BETTER LIFE .WE NEED TO REVAMP HEALTHCARE.WE DO NEED GOOD HEALTHCARE FOR OUR CITIZENS.KEEP IN MY OVER 60 PERCENT OF THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE ON SOME SORT OF SOCIAL ASSISTANCE THAT WE PAY FOR.REMEMBER THE WORD ILLEGAL IS VERY IMPORTANT

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

WE NEED THE STRONGEST AND BEST EQUIPPED MILITARY IN THE WORLD ...STRONG OFFENSE CREATES A GOOD DEFENSE

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

CUT WASTEFUL PROGRAMS AND MONEY SENT TO COUNTRIES THAT DO NOT SUPPORT US. WORK TOWARDS VOTING ON 1 BILL AT A TIME THAT DOES NOT HAVE A LOT OF GARBAGE ATTACHED TO IT

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

WE NEED TO HAVE GREAT BORDER SECURITY ,WE NEED TO BE COMPASSIONATE...WE DO HAVE LAWS IN PLACE THAT NEED TO BE ENFORCED.HELP OTHERS BUT PROTECT OUR NATION FIRST

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

WORK WITH OUR CURRENT LAWS IN PLACE ,MAKE ACHIEVING CITIZENSHIP FINANCIALLY ACHIEVABLE .MAKE GREEN CARDS AND CITIZENSHIP LESS EXPENSIVE BUT MAKE SURE THE PROPER RULES ARE FOLLOWED