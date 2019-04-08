Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Gary Ceres

Age: 41

City of birth: Glen Ridge, NJ

Current city of residence: Greenville, NC

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: Library Technician for East Carolina University

Best way for voters to contact you: http://www.ceresforcongress.com

ceresforcongress@gmail.com

Why are you running?

The Working Class has been ignored and has had its values mocked by both political parties. It is time to show Washington that the Working Class voters of District 3 matter. I will be the working class antidote to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the elitists in Washington DC.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

I will maintain a Facebook page to update the public consistently on what my professional schedule is, how to contact me on a daily basis, my stances on issues of import to the District and the nation as a whole.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

I will seek an extension of income tax relief for individuals and businesses in the 3rd District that were affected by Hurricane Florence. In addition, I will aggressively seek out and facilitate private-public partnerships to rebuild affected areas and to entice new businesses to locate in the District in order to promote economic growth and development.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I will continue to support President Trump's efforts to fund the border wall and crack down on illegal immigration. I will help the Trump Administration in its efforts to reign in out of control federal spending and I will stand up to the radical agenda promoted by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. I will be the Working Class answer to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the left.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

I will actively seek a massive increase in military pay and upgrading housing facilities and recreational facilities for military families. No military family should ever need to seek public assistance while serving this county. I also favor continuing the reforms of the Veterans' Affairs Administration started by the Trump Administration.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

I support a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution. In addition, I support a top to bottom review of all federal programs to identify and eliminate duplicate, unnecessary and ineffective government programs.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

I have proposed the Birth Mother Adoption Tax Credit. Using the tax code, we would match up mothers at risk of seeking abortions with prospective adoptive parents and extend the adoption tax credit to birth mothers that carry their children to term. Saving innocent human lives is among the few legitimate functions of the federal government.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

I support building the border wall immediately. I am opposed to any attempt at a path of citizenship for all illegal immigrants. We do not reward law-breaking with citizenship and I will never support any legislation to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants. Once the border is secure we can discuss issuing green cards or visas to those here illegally but never citizenship.