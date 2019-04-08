Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Francis X. De Luca

Age: 60

City of birth: Jacksonville, NC

Current city of residence: Cary, NC

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: President Emeritus of Civitas Institute Retired Marine Col.

Best way for voters to contact you: colfxdeluca@gmail.com, Twitter and facebook using @fxdeluca

Why are you running?

President Trump is right: It’s time to build the Wall – and it’s past-time to drain the Swamp. We must elect people who will stand up to the left, call out the ‘fake’ media, and take on the Washington Establishment – leaders with the moral courage, conviction and experience to support President Trump and fight back!

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

In my time as President of Civitas I made myself available to the news media. They have an important job and are overworked so anything we can do to facilitate their reporting helps with transparency. I would also use ALL of the modern communication tools at our disposal to facilitate two-way communications with the citizens of ENC.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

With the federal government already over $23 trillion in debt, Counties and states are going to have to carry more of the load. I will do what is necessary to make sure all federal agencies do what they are supposed to do.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

More with President Trump than Speaker Pelosi. My agenda is to work to reduce overall federal spending and support the President.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

I have over 30 years of service showing my commitment to the military. As a representative I will work to ensure the military has the resources and training to accomplish the mission.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

We have RECORD revenue, we have to control spending.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

Reform the VA to put health care in the hands of the veterans and allow them to obtain treatment in their communities. If Medicaid recipients can access local care, there is no reason our veterans should have to travel to get care. This would also inject needed resources into our local health care facilities.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

There must be border security before there is comprehensive immigration reform. This includes VISA overstays of which there are currently over 700,000. We did immigration reform in the 80’s. The amnesty came first and the border security was never completed. We can’t make that mistake again!