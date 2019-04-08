Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Ernest T. Reeves

Age: 54

City of birth: Pitt County, North Carolina (not specific due to ID Theft concerns)

Current city of residence: Greenville, North Carolina

Political party: Democratic

Current title and/or job: Retired U.S. Military Officer/Community Advocate

Best way for voters to contact you: ernestreeves@sprintmail.com; (252)-364-2481

Why are you running?

I am running to be the “voice” of the people in the 3rd Congressional District of North Carolina in Washington D.C., their representative, and a friend for life!

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

1) I will start a FB page and post to it regularly about the business of the district and my votes. 2) I will hold quarterly forums in different counties for citizens to voice their concerns. 3) I will hold conference calls monthly with elected officials in the district to interact with them on matters relating to the district.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

1) I would consult with FEMA, SBA, HUD, and DOE to see if there are any grants or additional disaster programs available to help those affected counties. 2) I would invite the SBA Administrator to the region to tour the affected areas with me and set up temporary offices in the district. “In the wake of a disaster, SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and private, nonprofit organizations? In the aftermath of hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires, tornadoes and other disasters, SBA is the primary source of money from the federal government for long-term recovery assistance.”

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I am open to working with the President and Speaker, particularly on areas that we can agree on; Infrastructure; DACA and TPS; preserving Medicare and Social Security; Veterans Claims and Homelessness; and Military Readiness — maintaining our military strength, bases, and morale (I will advocate for increase of military pay for active duty troops and more opportunities for family members - i.e., education assistance).

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

As a former enlisted soldier, sergeant, scholarship cadet, and retired military officer with 20 years on active duty my hope is to be on the U.S. House Committees for Veterans and Foreign Affairs so that I can voice the concerns of our military personnel (their families) and veterans across the North Carolina 3rd Congressional District. Moreover, as a disabled and combat zone veteran I hope to be the “voice” of the people in the 3rd Congressional District of North Carolina in Congress on veterans issues.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

Yes I reserve my answer (s) on this question due to my upcoming debate (s).

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

My top legislative priority is to increase the minimum wage to $10.25 an hour by 2022. 1) A person working 160 hours a month will see an increase in pay of $520 per month or $6240 per year 2) Increasing the minimum wage over a three year period is just and will help average skilled employees improve their quality of life, communities, the economy (people spend more when they have more to spend) and job productivity because people work better when they have less financial burdens.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

I am willing to work across the aisle in an objective manner to come up with legislation that will address the concerns of DACA recipients, Temporary Protected Status individuals, and the 10 to 20 millions of undocumented individuals here in the U.S.