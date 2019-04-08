Editor’s note: The questionnaires are printed in the candidate’s words as submitted. Candidates for the 3rd Congressional District seat include 17 Republicans, six Democrats, two Libertarians and one with the Constitution Party. Primary elections will be held on April 30.

Name: Eric Rouse

Age: 46

City of birth: Kinston

Current city of residence: Kinston

Political party: Republican

Current title and/or job: General Contractor

Best way for voters to contact you: eric@ericrouse.com

Why are you running?

I am born and raised in Eastern Carolina — it’s the only place I’ve ever called home. I want to give back to and serve the community that raised me and helped shape who I am. I’m also deeply concerned about the what will happen to our country if Democrats are able to pass their radical agenda, and in Congress I’ll stand against their radical ideas and support President Trump.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

When you run for office, you’re traveling the district and meeting the people of Eastern North Carolina and that’s what I’ll continue to do as Congressman of this district. It’s like I always say, you may not like what I’m saying, but I bet you’ll appreciate my honesty.

How would you help address budget constraints on Eastern North Carolina counties following the devastation of Hurricane Florence?

As a Lenoir county commissioner, hurricane Florence and flooding significantly impacted my community. In congress I’ll work to make sure Eastern North Carolina has the resources they need to prepare for future hurricanes and recover from previous ones.

How would your legislative agenda reconcile with President Donald J. Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi?

I support President Trump fully and will have an agenda that will represent Eastern North Carolina values.

While in office, how will you demonstrate your commitment to supporting the military?

I have always supported the military and our veterans. Military bases are extremely important in Eastern North Carolina and protecting members of the military and their families is always a top priority of mine.

Is reducing the national deficit important to you? How would you balance the budget?

The balance budget amendment is critical to ensuring preventing further debt from piling up. Next, we can tackle entitlement reform and ensure that money isn’t being wasted. I would also help take on the socialist radical agenda that would cost billions that we could never afford.

What is your top legislative priority if elected?

I will always vote to protect Eastern North Carolina values and support President Trump.

What is your vision for comprehensive immigration reform?

We cannot begin to talk about immigration reform until we build the wall. My mother is an immigrant and she went through the proper legal channels. I support legal immigration, but comprehensive immigration reform cannot be discussed until the wall is built.