The Jacksonville Police Department has greatly reduced the number of times officers use force on calls — and other agencies are taking notice.

In 2012, JPD used force 103 times, according to a graphic provided by the department. By 2018, thanks to several different types of training and review procedures, that number was down to 23.

This is at the same time that the number of crisis calls has increased, according to Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Mike Yaniero. In 2018, JPD responded to 236 crisis calls, 91 attempted suicides and 116 overdoses.

Crisis calls, which Yaniero said “could be a host of different things,” including someone with a mental illness being off their medication to a psychiatric emergency, are potentially the most dangerous of calls. Some statistics show about half of police shootings involve someone with a mental illness, he added.

Previously law enforcement was taught use of force as a black-and-white situation, where an officer either does or does not draw their weapon.

“We’re trying to get away from ‘it could be A or B,’” Yaniero said, adding they were looking at more of the grey areas.

Use of force is more than officer-involved shootings. Yaniero said use of force could be an officer using a Taser or baton, wrestling someone to the ground, or forcibly removing someone from a vehicle. He described it as an officer using anything other than “soft hands,” meaning handcuffing without incident or leading someone by the arm.

JPD’s policy for all calls is to focus on the sanctity of life.

“Their goal is to preserve life,” Yaniero said. “Everybody walks away. Everybody goes home.”

Some of the ways JPD has reduced the number of times force is used is through a significant amount of training, including Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), which JPD has been using as a training technique for years, and verbal judo, a week-long training session that has led to a reduction in use of force for every officer who has attended, Yaniero said.

The best way to ensure the safety of all involved, Yaniero said, is deescalation.

Verbal judo focuses on deescalating a situation using words. With CIT, JPD uses simulated scenarios for officers to practice deescalating potential calls. The department also looks at their biases in order to be fair and impartial in their policing. When an officer gives respect, Yaniero said, use of force is less likely.

The department also uses Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics, or ICAT. The Police Executive Research Forum describes ICAT as a use-of-force training guide for responding to volatile situations “in which subjects are behaving erratically and often dangerously but do not possess a firearm.”

A notable way JPD has continued to reduce force is through further examination. Yaniero said every use of force situation is put through an investigation, and even in those cases where force was deemed justified, the department uses it as a teaching tool.

Yaniero said the officer goes back over the situation moment by moment and discusses what could have been done differently to lead to no use of force. This after-the-fact teaching helps further apply training to a real-life scenario, which Yaniero believes has a “tremendous effect” on deescalation in future calls.

Their work is being noticed as well. Yaniero said both the Vera Institute of Justice, which works to build and improve justice systems, and the Police Executive Research Forum, an independent research organization that looks at issues in policing, were in town this week to look at JPD’s training processes.

Yaniero said the organizations came to make suggestions for further improvement and to learn from the department, as they hope to take what they learn from JPD to other communities to help reduce their use of force as Jacksonville has.

Yaniero’s ultimate goal is to have zero uses of force.

“I think it’s possible, but it’s going to take a lot of work,” Yaniero said.

