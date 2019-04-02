1. Candlelight vigil: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee is planning a candlelight vigil for Thursday to honor the civil rights leader. The vigil will be at 5:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Blue Street. Former Mayor Marshall Pitts Jr. will be the guest speaker.

2. Community Voices: The city of Fayetteville's Economic and Community Development Department is hosting a community-driven initiative called Community Voices. It is a leadership course for community decision-making that develops leaders at the grassroots level. Two training sessions are scheduled for April. They are April 17 and April 18 at College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road. The sessions are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested residents only need to attend one of the sessions. To register or for more information, contact Alex Baker at 910-433-1599 or by email at ABaker@ci.fay.nc.us.

3. Community grants: The Robeson County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from area nonprofits that serve general needs in Robeson County. Applications are available online. Go to nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon April 30. For more information, contact Anne Sorhagen at 910-202-6727 or asorhagen@nccommunityfoundation.org or go to the North Carolina Community Foundation website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

4. Fayetteville State ROTC 5k: Fayetteville State University is hosting an ROTC 5k on Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at FSU, 1200 Murchison Road. JROTC students, high school sports teams, college students and the military are eligible to participate. Register at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Fayetteville/FSUROTC5k. For more information, contact Quinton Blake at QBlake@broncos.uncfsu.edu.

