The word sanctuary has become popular in the news in the last few years. Cities have declared themselves as “sanctuary cities” against immigration enforcement to protect those that have not entered our country legally. Now in this case, a service is being provided to someone who has broken our laws. Take emotion out of the equation — it is that simple. Could you have a sanctuary city that protected people that stole money from banks? Of course not. The law is the law.

The emotional meeting in Pender County Monday night is proof that the word “sanctuary” brings out all different kinds of views. Pender County Commissioners proposed following suit with Cherokee County, North Carolina, by declaring the county a “2nd Amendment sanctuary.” Unlike the “sanctuary cities” that protect people that break the law, this would be supporting the existing Constitution of the United States, which is the basis for our society.

Does it propose allowing criminals to seek shelter? No, of course not. In fact, it is the opposite. The document is protecting the law abiding people from a possible over reaching federal government — exactly what the Constitution was designed for.

Now in an over-reaching state issue, a federal judge has declared California’s Proposition 63 unconstitutional. What is Prop. 63? This was a document designed to limit all magazine capacities to 10 rounds. In the judge’s 86 page decision he stated that “Individual liberty and freedom are not outmoded concepts.” He then went on to write that even though mass shootings are tragic, they are far less likely to happen then robberies, aggravated assaults and murders in homes and that an individual should have the right to protect themselves since the police typically arrive too late.

We all know that gun topics, like politics, can turn a quiet gathering into chaos. Aren’t we lucky that we have the First Amendment to protect our freedoms to speak about what makes us happy, mad, scared or just confused? We have rights and we need to protect them so that we can keep talking — because isn’t that how we learn?

Remember knowledge is power and emotions can get the better of us so take a deep breath and learn the views of both sides before getting “excited”.

Dorothy Royal is the owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, mother of two wonderful children, ringmaster of a herd of miniature ponies and an avid member of the Surf City Writers Group and Topsail Book Club.